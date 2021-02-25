Local Roundup: Deer Valley knocks off Flagstaff in overtime at War Memorial Gymnasium

The No. 5 Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team got into a close one at home Thursday night against eighth-ranked Deer Valley in a big top-10 match-up of 4A Conference teams.

The visiting Skyhawks took the win in overtime, 52-48, over the hosting Eagles despite a 25-point game from Gracelyn Nez. The Eagles' 10-game win streak was snapped as the team falls to 12-2.

Flagstaff is scheduled to head down to Prescott Friday.

Coconino girls basketball

The 4A Panthers are entering quarantine until at least March 3, according to Eric Freas, the school's athletic director.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Daily Sun that a person who attended Coconino's home game against Shadow Mountain tested positive the following day. That person is not a member of the Panthers program.

The Panthers, ranked ninth in the 4A with a 9-3 overall record, will miss games against Bradshaw Mountain, Page and Mohave. It is unclear if those games will be able to be rescheduled considering there is just over two weeks until the state championship tournament starts on March 9.

At 10 games played, the Panthers hit the minimum for the state tourney.

Wrestling