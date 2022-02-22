LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino's French wins 2nd straight D-III individual state title

The Coconino boys wrestling team finished in fifth place at the Division III state tournament in Phoenix on Saturday, scoring 85.5 team points and barely edging runner-up Snowflake's 85.

Panthers junior Cooper French won his second consecutive state title, defeating Canyon Del Oro's Charles Croci by fall at 2:47 in the title round.

Nick Phillips finished in third place in the 113-pound division, winning a 2-1 decision over Mesquite's Trevor Oullette in his final match of the tournament. Tony Hernandez also was third for the Panthers while competing at 120 pounds, pinning Angel Casillas of Mingus Union in 3:29 for the bronze medal.

Boys soccer

Several players from Flagstaff and Coconino, both 4A Conference teams, earned Grand Canyon Region honors for their play this season.

First Team:

Gael Robles - Coconino

Ahmed Sanchez - Flagstaff

Second Team:

Walter Murphy - Flagstaff

Edgar Herrera - Coconino

Honorable Mention:

Gustavo Cardenas - Coconino

Edgar Herrera - Coconino

Isaak Montelongo - Coconino

Hanna Abdallah - Flagstaff

Adam Batrez - Flagstaff

Miguel Montelongo - Flagstaff

Girls basketball

Two players from 2A Northland Prep earned recognition in the 2A Central Region.

Lizzy Tognacci landed on the second team and Heather Hayden was named to the honorable mention list.

