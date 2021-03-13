Local Roundup: Coconino wrestling wins D-III, Section Three team title

Tony Hernandez, Nickolas Phillips and Cooper French each won individual titles, and the Coconino Panthers walked away from the wrestling mats at the Division III, Section Three tournament as team champions Saturday in Phoenix at Moon Valley High School.

The Panthers will be sending 10 wrestlers total to the state champion courtesy of the successful outing.

Thunderbird was the team runner-up at 149 points and Mingus Union ended its day in third at 148.5 points.

Hernandez, a junior, pinned all of his opponents on the way to claiming the 113-pound weight class, and Phillips followed suit at 120 pounds, helping the Panthers score 164 total points for the section crown after placing second at the Section Four meet a year ago.

French was the 138-pounder standing at the top of the podium at the end of the day, as the sophomore continues his undefeated season at 20-0. He locked horns with Isaac McKean of Mingus Union in the title round and came away from the bout with a 7-2 decision in his favor, handing his opponent just his second loss of the year.

French, who provided the Panthers with the most team points at 24 total, and Hernandez both finished as runners up in the section tourney last year, while Phillips was third in 2020.