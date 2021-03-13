Local Roundup: Coconino wrestling wins D-III, Section Three team title

Tony Hernandez, Nickolas Phillips and Cooper French each won individual titles, and the Coconino Panthers walked away from the wrestling mats at the Division III, Section Three tournament as team champions Saturday in Phoenix at Moon Valley High School.
The Panthers will be sending 10 wrestlers total to the state champion courtesy of the successful outing.
Thunderbird was the team runner-up at 149 points and Mingus Union ended its day in third at 148.5 points.
Hernandez, a junior, pinned all of his opponents on the way to claiming the 113-pound weight class, and Phillips followed suit at 120 pounds, helping the Panthers score 164 total points for the section crown after placing second at the Section Four meet a year ago.
French was the 138-pounder standing at the top of the podium at the end of the day, as the sophomore continues his undefeated season at 20-0. He locked horns with Isaac McKean of Mingus Union in the title round and came away from the bout with a 7-2 decision in his favor, handing his opponent just his second loss of the year.
French, who provided the Panthers with the most team points at 24 total, and Hernandez both finished as runners up in the section tourney last year, while Phillips was third in 2020.
Damingo Pimentel, entering the tourney at 10-5, placed second at 195 pounds and scored 18 team points. Four different Coconino athletes earned bronze medals in Anthony Escalera (106 pounds), Michael Woods (132), Noah Merrell (145) and Reed Merrell (152).
Trey Wood finished fourth at 220 pounds for Coconino for a ticket to the state tournament and teammate Thayer Nez, at 170, also placed fourth.
The D-III state meet is set to start Thursday Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.
Softball
Eagles 23, Thunderbirds 2
Eagles 13, Thunderbirds 2
In game one of a doubleheader in Bullhead City against 4A Grand Canyon squad Mohave, Flagstaff coasted.
Not a bad way to open the spring too.
The Eagles scored six runs in the top of the second and 12 in the top of the fourth en route to the blowout.
The Eagles held Mohave to just one hit in the first of two games. The Eagles walked four batters.
Flagstaff made easy work of Mohave in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Once again the second and fourth innings were big as Flagstaff scored six and five runs respectively to pace the way for the second win of the day.
The hos got its bats on the ball a bit more in game two, recording four hits.
Flagstaff (2-0, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to travel to 3A Holbrook (0-1) Tuesday for a 1:30 p.m. game.
Boys soccer
Badgers 3, Eagles 0
After getting a second chance at the postseason due to Cortez's forfeit of a round one win, the No. 7-seeded Flagstaff boys soccer team was downed by No. 2-seeded Prescott in Prescott.
Flagstaff's season ends in the 4A state tournament quarterfinals after going 10-3-1 in the regular season.