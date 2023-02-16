The Coconino wrestling team placed third in the Division III Section Two tournament Saturday in Payson, with six Panthers qualifying for the state tournament.

The Panthers, who moved to a more difficult section this season, finished with a total of 153 points for the bronze. Poston Butte (201) and Show Low (181.5) placed first and second, respectively.

Cooper French and Bridger French earned gold in the 165-pound and 150-pound weight classes. Four other Coconino athletes qualified. Jesse Granger placed fourth at 126 pounds, Nolan Wilson was second in the 132-pound competition, Reed Merrell placed second at 175-pounds and Prayer Young-Blackgoat took fourth in the 190-pound bracket.

Cooper French was named the outstanding wrestler of the meet.

Flagstaff placed 11th of 12 teams in the D-II Section Two tourney, scoring 36.5 points to beat Independence (27). Ironwood won the section title, scoring 234.

Westen Johnson, competing at 132 pounds for the Eagles, qualified for the state tournament with his fourth-place finish.

The state tournament was set to begin Thursday in Phoenix.

Girls basketball

Skyhawks 55, Panthers 27

Fourteenth-seeded Coconino ended its season with a loss at No. 3 Deer Valley in Glendale in the first round of the 4A Conference state tournament Wednesday.

The Panthers defeated St. Mary's in the play-in round Thursday a week ago, but couldn't get over the hump against a talented Skyhawks group on the road.

Coconino ended the season with a record of 11-8, finishing at 7-5 in the Grand Canyon Region, and will graduate just two seniors from this year's varsity squad.

Baseball

The Flagstaff Star Chasers, a collegiate-development summer baseball team, has revamped its coaching staff for the upcoming season -- its second of existence.

Kevin Kimball was announced as the team's new manager. Kimball coached at Phoenix College from 2011 through 2022, winning four region titles and making the regional playoffs three of the last five years.

Kenny Graham Jr. will be an assistant manager, focusing on outfielders and base running. Graham played professionally for the Newark Bears of the Atlantic League, as well as stints in the Dominican Republic Summer League and with the Oregon Lumberjacks of the California Winter League. After a knee injury derailed his pro career, Kenny entered the coaching ranks with stints with Georgia's Sunbelt League, a summer collegiate league, as well as high school and youth programs.

Scott Mueller will serve as pitching coach. Mueller played for the Arizona State Sun Devils and was part of the 2007 squad that advanced to the College World Series. Mueller was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and pitched in their organization for four years. He pitched four more years of independent ball for the Traverse City Beach Bums before entering the coaching ranks.

Flagstaff's season is set to begin in June.