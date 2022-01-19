LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino wrestling finishes 57th Doc Wright Invitational in 7th place

Tony Hernandez and Cooper French both came away from the wrestling mats of the 57th Doc Wright Invitational over the weekend, helping the Division III Coconino Panthers finish seventh as a team.

Wrestling at 120 pounds, Hernandez scored a team-boosting 24 points on the way to his runner-up result, recording two wins by fall and two by decision during the invite. He pinned his first opponent of the invite in 24 seconds and had to battle in the quarterfinal round for a 7-5 decision in his favor. Aztec's Talan Olguin edged out Hernandez in the final round, winning by a 6-5 decision.

French provided 23 points for Coconino, which finished as the second-best D-III program at the prestigious invite with 146 total points. After starting his run to a silver medal with a pin against a Morenci wrestler, French made it to the semifinals with a 15-4 major decision. The 150-pounder won in the semis on a 6-3 decision before falling to Mogollon's Cael Porter in the title round, 7-3.

Casteel dominated the weekend, winning the team title with 253.5 points. Second place went to Mesa, which tallied 188 points, with the bronze team medal earned by Morenci at 170.5 points.

Coconino's Nickolas Phillips finished third and provided his team 24 points at 113 pounds. He won the third-place match with a 9-2 decision in his favor and recorded four falls across the weekend.

Anthony Escalera (106 pounds) and Michael Woods (138) both finished in sixth place individually for Coconino. Although he did not medal, Reed Merrell contributed 10 points to the team while competing at 157 pounds, winning three times by fall during the course of his tourney run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0