Local Roundup: Coconino wrestling edges Show Low behind heavyweight's win

Jose Montoya wasn't going to let all the hard work the middleweights put in go to waste Wednesday.
With his team needing a victory at the heavyweight slot to seal a home victory, the 285-pounder provided a second-period pin and helped the Coconino Panthers finish a comeback victory at home against the Show Low Cougars in a meeting of Division III programs.
Entering his bout with his team facing a 36-35 deficit, Montoya scored a takedown and a near fall in the first period, flirting with the fall before tallying the pin, and the Panthers beat the Cougars, 41-36.
The big guy should be used to facing a tough opponent by now, as he has battled his share of wrestlers who have had deep runs in the state tournament.
“Jose has wrestled a super tough schedule,” said Panthers head coach Mike Schmieder, whose team now owns a 10-3 record.
Show Low jumped out to 24-3 lead courtesy of pins at 113, 126 and 132 pounds and a Coconino forfeit at 120 pounds. Panthers stud sophomore Cooper French put pressure on his team's wound with a 13-3 major decision victory at 138 pounds, and his teammates went on to help stop the bleeding from 152 to 195 pounds.
“One of the things that’s important in a dual meet is that when there’s bleeding someone has to step forward and stop it," Schmieder said, "and that’s where the team aspect comes in. You have to rally around that guy who is going out there after we’ve been put on our backs a few times and stop the bleeding. And they did.”
Noah Merrell locked horns with his opponent at 152 pounds on the way to a third-period pin to close the deficit to 30-13. Reed Merrell followed with a second-period pin at 160 pounds, Chris Shadle added a first-period pin at 170 and Thayer Nez tallied a major decision victory at 182 pounds to close the gap even more at 30-29.
A Show Low forfeit at 195 gave the host its second lead of the night but Damingo Pimentel suffered a loss by fall at 220 pounds, leaving it up to Montoya to secure the team win.
“Good ol’ fashion dual. We’ve had some good ones against Show Low over the years, and this one was similar," Schmieder said. "It was fun.”
Schmieder put three freshmen in the lineup Wednesday and said he saw some losses in areas he didn't expect during the dual, making the day even more interesting.
The longtime head coach didn't expect to have to give away points at 120 pounds, but his wrestler at the weight had a skin lesion that went unnoticed until it was time to go and the official caught it. He also thought Tony Hernandez was going to end his day on a strong note despite battling a nagging cough.
Hernandez led 6-5 heading into the third period of his match at 113 pounds but got gassed and gave up a pin.
Anthony Escalera started the day for the Panthers with a 7-3 decision in his favor, handing Show Low's Zemira Wilhelm his first loss of the season.
“That was a big win for us," Schmieder said of Escalera beating a wrestler who entered Wednesday with a 13-0 record for the season.
French, meanwhile, remained undefeated for the Panthers, who have just one more dual meet left in the regular season.
After traveling to Prescott to take on the Badgers Friday, Coconino will use the next week to prepare for the approaching section tournament.
Girls basketball
Eagles 93, Colts 35
No. 6 Flagstaff made easy work of Cortez on the road. The 4A Eagles had 12 of 13 players score, led by Sage Begay's 14 followed by 13 from Gracelyn Nez, 12 by Jasmine Redhouse and 10 by Alyssa Harris in a blowout win.
The Eagles improve to 15-2 overall and have just one more game left in the regular season with Lee Williams up next at home Thursday night. If Flagstaff wins it will finish undefeated in the Grand Canyon Region with an 11-0 mark.
Boys basketball
The 1A state bracket was released Wednesday, and 12th-seeded Basis Flagstaff will hit the road for its first-ever postseason appearance. The Yeti will travel to No. 5 Ray in Kearny for a 7 p.m. first-round game.
The two have not played each other this season. The Yeti finished the regular season 9-3 and 6-3 in the 1A Central West region while Ray went 18-1 and 3-1 in the 1A North East.
Recruiting
A few more local athletes signed to play at the next level this week.
Flagstaff wideout and returner Jace Wetzel official signed his letter of intent to play at George Fox University -- a Division III school in Oregon. Anid Elliot and Lily Anderson, Flagstaff Eagles softball players, signed to play at Paradise Valley Community College and Embry-Riddle respectively.
The three join Zach Bennett, Brandon Shirley, Luis Jaramillo, Brooke Parker, Megan Hicks and RiKenna Curtis as local athletes who have publicly committed to play at the collegiate level.