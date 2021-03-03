Local Roundup: Coconino wrestling edges Show Low behind heavyweight's win

Jose Montoya wasn't going to let all the hard work the middleweights put in go to waste Wednesday.

With his team needing a victory at the heavyweight slot to seal a home victory, the 285-pounder provided a second-period pin and helped the Coconino Panthers finish a comeback victory at home against the Show Low Cougars in a meeting of Division III programs.

Entering his bout with his team facing a 36-35 deficit, Montoya scored a takedown and a near fall in the first period, flirting with the fall before tallying the pin, and the Panthers beat the Cougars, 41-36.

The big guy should be used to facing a tough opponent by now, as he has battled his share of wrestlers who have had deep runs in the state tournament.

“Jose has wrestled a super tough schedule,” said Panthers head coach Mike Schmieder, whose team now owns a 10-3 record.

Show Low jumped out to 24-3 lead courtesy of pins at 113, 126 and 132 pounds and a Coconino forfeit at 120 pounds. Panthers stud sophomore Cooper French put pressure on his team's wound with a 13-3 major decision victory at 138 pounds, and his teammates went on to help stop the bleeding from 152 to 195 pounds.