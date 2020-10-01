Local Roundup: Coconino volleyball beats Mingus Union 3-1

Following a five-set nail-biter against Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday night, the 4A Conference Coconino volleyball team got a groove rolling.

On the road down in Cottonwood, the Panthers took a 3-1 win over 4A Grand Canyon Region opponent Mingus Union to get into the win column for the first time this season.

Coconino gets a few days off before it faces crosstown rival the Flagstaff Eagles Tuesday at Coconino High School for the first of two crosstown matches this season.

Tuesday's match between Coconino (1-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) and Flagstaff (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Last season the two teams split the season series, with Flagstaff sweeping the first and Coconino wining the second in five sets.

Vikings 3, Spartans 1

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans lost their second match in as many tries this season, falling on the road against at 1A Williams 25-9, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18 on Thursday.

The Spartans were led by 13 kills and 18 digs from Maggie Auza, her second straight match with double-digit digs after her solid showing against Valley Lutheran a few nights ago.