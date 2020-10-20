Local Roundup: Coconino varsity volleyball will resume practices Wednesday, will play Thursday

The Coconino Panthers varsity volleyball team will be allowed to resume its schedule and return to practice starting Wednesday following a two-week quarantine that began Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Coconino High School officials confirmed the Panthers will play Thursday against Mingus at 5 p.m. at Coconino High School -- Coconino's first match in 22 days.

All of the missed matches have been rescheduled.

The Panthers had to cancel their Oct. 6 crosstown match against the Flagstaff Eagles the day of the match because an individual in direct contact with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Coconino missed seven matches, including Flagstaff, as a result of the quarantine. The Panthers had to cancel one match against Flagstaff, two matches against Prescott and one match apiece between Lee Williams, Estrella Foothills, Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave, which would have been Tuesday.

As for the playoffs, the 4A Conference Panthers are 1-1 overall and originally had a full slate of matches scheduled. The minimum is nine, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and Coconino is on track to play 12 matches -- which would be enough to qualify for the postseason.