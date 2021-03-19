Local Roundup: Coconino softball's rally attempt comes up short in road loss

The 4A Coconino Panthers had a late rally brewing in the top of the seventh in the Valley Friday, but came up short.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 after a 5-3 road loss to 4A Mesquite.

Hannah Thornsley, Samantha Rodriguez and Marissa Rodriguez all had an RBI for the Panthers. Izabel Pozar, Cayelyn Gonzales and Samantha Rodriguez all had two hits as part of a 10-hit day from the Panthers, who stranded nine runners total.

Pozar started the game in the circle and lasted just one inning, allowing two hits and four runs. Thornsley came in relief in the bottom of the second for Coconino and gave her team a chance at completing a comeback as she finished with seven strikeouts and allowed four hits in five innings of action.

The Panthers opened the season against Desert Edge Thursday with a 10-4 loss in the Valley as well. If not for the inclement weather that dampened the start of the spring season, the Panthers would have hosted a game.

Instead, the team has to wait through the weekend to get to its first home game of the spring, and first since the 2019 season as the Panthers didn't get to play on their field in 2020.

Coconino is scheduled to host Prescott (3-0, 1-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

