The Coconino Panthers softball team opened its regular season with a massive victory Tuesday, defeating the Thunderbird Titans 24-1 in five innings in Phoenix.

Freshman Kaitlyn Tso pitched all five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out 10 batters. She also went 3 for 3 with thre RBIs at the plate.

Alyssa Fockler and KodyLynn Watson picked up five and four RBIs, respectively, and each hit a home run in the game that ended via the mercy rule for the Panthers, who tallied eight runs in the second inning alone.

Coconino will visit Cactus Friday in Glendale for a meeting between the 4A Conference ballclubs.

Eagles 13, Rockets 1

Flagstaff opened its season with a 4A victory at Moon Valley Tuesday in Phoenix, needing just six innings to dispatch the hosting Rockets.

The Eagles struck out 16 Moon Valley batters and allowed just one hit and one walk, putting the game away via mercy rule.

Flagstaff (1-0) will play in an exhibition tournament beginning Thursday in Wickenburg.

Roadrunners 12, Spartans 2

Northland Prep Academy, a 2A ballclub, dropped its season opener Tuesday at 3A Holbrook.

The Roadrunners opened up a 6-0 lead through three innings. Northland Prep responded with a pair of runs to cut the deficit to four, but Holbrook responded by scoring six more to end the game in five innings.

Spartans sophomore Kianna Butler was a bright spot, going 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Northland Prep (0-1) will visit Horizon Honors in Phoenix for a Thursday game.

Baseball

Panthers 1, Titans 0

Coconino team began its season with a victory Tuesday, defeating Thunderbird in Phoenix.

Pitcher Connor Calahan threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine batters while giving up just two hits. Caden Talley pitched the final inning, recording the save.

Hayden Mickelson scored the winning run in the sixth inning. He went 2 for 3 from the plate with a triple, a double and a walk.

The 4A Panthers (1-0) are scheduled to host Cactus Friday if weather permits.

Basketball

The Central All-Region teams were announced for both boys and girls basketball following the conclusion of this season.

Kyra Scott earned first-team honors for the 2A Spartans girls, and Natalie Auker finished the year with a second-team nod. Heather Hayden rounded out the team's honorees by earning an honorable mention.

The Spartans finished the season with a record of 10-8 (7-4 Central) and reached the 2A Conference play-in round.

Colten Anderson and Lukas Pico earned second-team honors for the Northland Prep boys team. Henry Troutman finished the year with an honorable mention.

The Northland Prep boys finished the year with a record of 9-7 (6-5 Central).