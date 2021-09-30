LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino runs at Desert Twilight XC Festival

The Coconino girls cross country team placed second overall in the 5K championship race at the Desert Twilight XC Festival Friday in Queen Creek.
Junior Wheaten Smith was the top Panthers finisher, placing fourth with a time of 19:05. Freshman Mary McGinlay, the next finisher for the Panthers, placed 17thwith a time of 19:48.
Sophomore Sara McCabe's 22:19 was good for first place in the 5K small school open divison race, as well.
Volleyball
Eagles 3, Badgers 0
Flagstaff, ranked No. 8 in the 4A Conference, swept No. 24 Prescott on the road Tuesday, taking the meeting of the Grand Canyon Region squads to start a win streak at two matches.
The first set was close, as the Eagles won 26-24. But they took the next two with ease, closing out 25-11, 25-13 and handing the host a second straight loss.
Flagstaff (6-2) will host rival No. 31 Coconino on Tuesday.
Spartans 3, Flames 0
Northland Prep, which won just three total matches a season ago, continued a five-game regular-season win streak Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 road victory at Valley Lutheran.
Senior Maggie Auza led the way in the match offensively, recording 14 kills for the Spartans, who sit at No. 13 in the 2A power rankings. Sophomore Miranda Greene recorded a team-high 12 digs, helping Northland Prep win the Central Region match to improve to 6-2 overall.
Northland Prep will play on the road Saturday at Kingman Academy.
Vikings 3, Yeti 1
The Yeti fell on the road at Williams on Tuesday. Basis Flagstaff holds a 3-5 record and will host Grand Canyon on Friday.
Boys soccer
Spartans 9, Vikings 0
The 2A Spartans halted their regular-season losing streak at two matches Tuesday, as they defeated Williams on the road in a meeting of North Region clubs.
The nine goals are Northland Prep's most scored this season.
Northland Prep (3-2) will play at Page on Thursday.