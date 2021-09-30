LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino runs at Desert Twilight XC Festival

The Coconino girls cross country team placed second overall in the 5K championship race at the Desert Twilight XC Festival Friday in Queen Creek.

Junior Wheaten Smith was the top Panthers finisher, placing fourth with a time of 19:05. Freshman Mary McGinlay, the next finisher for the Panthers, placed 17thwith a time of 19:48.

Sophomore Sara McCabe's 22:19 was good for first place in the 5K small school open divison race, as well.

Volleyball

Eagles 3, Badgers 0

Flagstaff, ranked No. 8 in the 4A Conference, swept No. 24 Prescott on the road Tuesday, taking the meeting of the Grand Canyon Region squads to start a win streak at two matches.

The first set was close, as the Eagles won 26-24. But they took the next two with ease, closing out 25-11, 25-13 and handing the host a second straight loss.

Flagstaff (6-2) will host rival No. 31 Coconino on Tuesday.

Spartans 3, Flames 0

Northland Prep, which won just three total matches a season ago, continued a five-game regular-season win streak Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 road victory at Valley Lutheran.