Local Roundup: Coconino placed 4th, Flagstaff 11th in initial 4A Conference football rankings

It took a bit longer than normal, but the 4A Conference football power rankings are out, and things are looking good for Coconino and Flagstaff.
The undefeated Panthers came in at No. 4 in the rankings released Tuesday as the only playoff-eligible undefeated team left standing in the 4A. The Eagles came flying in at No. 11, firmly in playoff contention.
Coconino is also in the Open Division rankings for the first time ever, slotting in at No. 13. The actual rankings don't matter for the Open Division this year other than informational reasons, as the Arizona Interscholastic Association will have a selection committee determine the eight teams after the 5A and 6A conclude the regular seasons.
Currently Coconino is in line for a top seed in the 4A and Flagstaff can sneak into the 16-team bracket. The biggest difference this season opposed to others is that a region title doesn't provide an automatic playoff berth.
The top 16 4A teams will compete in the play-in round for the 4A state tournament next week, and then the winners will be re-seeded from there for the quarterfinals. All games up until the finals will be played at the high seed's home field.
The location of the 4A state title game is to be determined.
Girls soccer
Fresh off their fourth consecutive 2A girls soccer title, the Northland Prep Spartans were all over the postseason awards.
Northland Prep's Mia Blair took home the player of the year honor and teammate Kiarra Hovis won offensive player of the year just a year after she missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL.
Blair garnered her third 2A player of the year recognition as she caps off a decorated high school career with even more hardware. Five Spartans made it on the All-Conference First Team in Blair, Hovis, Rylee Reed, Ellie Karren and Payten Schmidt -- who allowed just one goal all season in the net for the Spartans.
The Spartans had two land on the All-Conference Second Team as Anna Kellar and Sydney Sventek represented their team.
A player from the Spartans has now won the 2A offensive player of the year award for four straight seasons and Blair's third player of the year award was her second straight as well.
Swim and dive
Local teams had solid showings over the weekend at the state championship meet in the Valley at Brophy College Prep.
Division II Flagstaff took eighth as a team on the girls side while the boys landed in 13th. Pearl Himelick led the Eagles girls squad with a solid Saturday with a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley 2:14.38 and led the Eagles 200-yard freestyle relay team to an eighth-place finish.
Himelick also finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke.
D-III Basis Flagstaff had a few girls represent the Yeti, who took 14th as a team on the girls side behind a first-place performance on the 1-meter dive by Alina Skrocki. Tatum Holm finished sixth in the same event.
Mattea Lingen took 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The D-III Northland Prep Spartans finished 24th as a team on the girls side and had an boy individual compete.
Jillian Raab led the Spartans girls with a 16th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. She also claimed 16th in the 500-yard freestyle. On the boards, Northland Prep saw Chloe Donahue place seventh in the 1-meter dive and Abigail Yanka placed eighth.
Jack Martin was the lone boys representative for the Spartans as he had a 21st-place result in the 200 freestyle.
For full results of the 2020 state swim and dive championship meet go here.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!