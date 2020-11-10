Local Roundup: Coconino placed 4th, Flagstaff 11th in initial 4A Conference football rankings

It took a bit longer than normal, but the 4A Conference football power rankings are out, and things are looking good for Coconino and Flagstaff.

The undefeated Panthers came in at No. 4 in the rankings released Tuesday as the only playoff-eligible undefeated team left standing in the 4A. The Eagles came flying in at No. 11, firmly in playoff contention.

Coconino is also in the Open Division rankings for the first time ever, slotting in at No. 13. The actual rankings don't matter for the Open Division this year other than informational reasons, as the Arizona Interscholastic Association will have a selection committee determine the eight teams after the 5A and 6A conclude the regular seasons.

Currently Coconino is in line for a top seed in the 4A and Flagstaff can sneak into the 16-team bracket. The biggest difference this season opposed to others is that a region title doesn't provide an automatic playoff berth.

The top 16 4A teams will compete in the play-in round for the 4A state tournament next week, and then the winners will be re-seeded from there for the quarterfinals. All games up until the finals will be played at the high seed's home field.

The location of the 4A state title game is to be determined.

Girls soccer