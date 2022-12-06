LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino Panthers girls soccer team defeated at home

Coconino girls soccer dropped its season opener, 4-1, to Estrella Foothills on Monday at home in a meeting of 4A Conference programs.

The visiting Wolves had the advantage of playing in an exhibition tournament over the past week, while the Panthers came into the match without any contests to warm them up.

Coconino is set to visit 4A Shadow Mountain, which routed 4A Peoria on Monday, 9-2, to open its season, for a Wednesday match at 5: 30 p.m.

Eagles 2, Titans 1

Flagstaff kept its short undefeated streak going to start the season Monday, defeating Arcadia in Phoenix.

The Eagles' win came over a team that was ranked fourth last year heading into the 5A state tournament.

Arcadia, meanwhile, fell to 0-2 to start its season.

The 4A Eagles (2-0) are slated to play their Wednesday home opener against 4A Dysart at 3 p.m.

Local girls finish Guatemala tournament

A group of players from Northland Prep Academy and a few others from around Arizona ended an international tournament in Guatemala called Champions in Action over the weekend.

The girls defeated Guatemala, 3-1, in the semifinal, and then fell to El Salvador, 1-0, in the final.

Boys soccer

Eagles 2, Titans 2

Flagstaff couldn't pick up a win, but kept its undefeated start going Monday, with a draw against 5A Arcadia in Flagstaff.

The 4A Eagles have had some offensive success early in the season, scoring twice in both of their opening contests.

Flagstaff (1-0-1) will visit Dysart for a Wednesday match for its first road contest of the season.

Boys basketball

Panthers 65, Hawks 50

Coconino (3-1) earned an impressive road win over 5A Apollo in Glendale on Monday.

The win came, in part, because of the defense. Coconino forced 13 turnovers against a solid offensive team and held the Hawks to just 39% shooting from the field.

The Panthers will visit Peoria on Wednesday before playing in Flagstaff's Pepsi Holiday Tournament beginning Thursday.