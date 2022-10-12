LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino, Northland Prep run in Glendale Showcase

Coconino and Northland Prep Academy's cross country teams participated in the Glendale Showcase in Glendale on Saturday, with several members of each team placing in the top-100 group in the varsity races.

Five Panthers girls placed, and so did four Northland Prep girls.

Mary McGinlay - Coconino - 27th - 20:58

Wheaten Smith - Coconino - 35th - 21:22

Sara McCabe - Coconino - 36th - 21:23

Jaelyn Weiss - NPA - 50th - 21:53

Abby Short - NPA - 52th - 22:01

Zoe Sather - Coconino - 57th - 22:13

Zofia Sawasky - Coconino - 71st - 22:51

Deia Mulligan - NPA - 72nd - 22:51

Miya Weiss - NPA - 75th - 22:58

Three Spartans and two Panthers finished in the top group of the boys varsity race.

Wayland Namingha - Coconino - 32nd - 17:28

Declan Norris - NPA - 35th - 17:32

Delani Hanson - NPA - 44th - 17:43

Clayton Rhoton - Coconino - 81st - 18:26

Jack Flugstad - NPA - 84th - 18:27

Volleyball

Spartans 3, Cougars 0

Fourteenth-ranked 2A Conference Northland Prep won its 10th consecutive match Monday, sweeping No. 23 Phoenix Christian, 25-19, 25-28, 25-18 to cap off a stretch of five straight road matches.

The Spartans (11-5, 8-0 Central) have dropped just two sets during the streak and have swept their past eight opponents and remain at the top of the region. Northland Prep handed Phoenix Christian its first region loss and third defeat in its last four matches.

Freshman Zilla Wildblood-Crawford led the way offensively with nine kills on 17 attempts while committing three errors. Senior Bella Moseng chipped in eight kills and five digs. Freshman libero Malia Turner was stellar defensively, totaling 25 digs for a three-set career high.

Northland Prep was set to host No. 38 North Pointe Prep for a Wednesday match.

Boys soccer

Spartans 2, Cowboys 0

No. 6 Northland Prep won a key North Region match at No. 7 Camp Verde Tuesday, maintaining their undefeated (6-0) record in the league.

The Spartans hold a record of 8-2-1 overall, and have won three straight matches. In that span they have outscored opponents 19-1. With one more victory at Page on Tuesday, Northland Prep would win the region in undefeated fashion and secure a postseason berth for the first time in coach Erik Carrillo's career.

Northland Prep will host No. 19 Page at Sinagua Middle School Tuesday.