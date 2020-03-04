Local Roundup: Coconino girls tennis, under new head coach, dominates home opener

It's not taking long for a few returning seniors to bring their games to a new level with success for the Coconino Panthers girls tennis team.
With a new head coach at the helm and a few key pieces of last year's roster gone to graduation or relocation, some Panthers are being asked to make big moves on the court this season.
"They had a lot of fun, it was great watching them, and they are already improving," Panthers head coach Emily Pietruszynski said Tuesday after her team routed the Dysart Demons, 9-0, at home. "It was great."
It was her first win with the program. But it wasn't necessarily her first match with the Panthers.
Pietruszynski was groomed to take over the role after spending some time with the Panthers in the near past, including working with 2019 head coach Kelly Lasley
"Over the past couple of years, Kelly was helping me transition over, so that was great," Pietruszynski said.
The new head coach is inheriting some solid returning talent, including all four seniors on this year's 10-person squad. The returners should help with the loss of last year's No. 1, then-sophomore Emma Walker.
Walker last spring finished 12-4 as the team's No. 1, notching a postseason victory for Coconino in last year's Division II state team tournament. She has moved to a different state, according to Pietruszynski, for her junior year.
Returning seniors Olivia Larson and Taylor Rhoton both improved to 2-0 for the start of the season for the Panthers, who fell to D-II Washington in the teams' season openers last week. Both double-bageled their opponents on Tuesday while playing the top spots in singles.
It's something the team will look for from the two upperclassmen as the season continues to unfold.
"They have already stepped up and are looking great," Pietruszynski said of Larson, the team's No.1, and Rhoton, the No. 2. "They are already acting like leaders on the team."
Last season Larson was at the second court for competition and Rhoton held down the No. 4 spot for a Panthers team that went 11-4 before falling to Nogales in the state tourney's opening round.
Larson teamed up with fellow senior Malia Glass for a victory Tuesday at the top doubles court, 8-0, and Glass went on to win, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles for the Panthers, who were coming off a 6-3 loss. Glass played as an alternate last year and moved to 1-1 with her Tuesday win.
The doubles courts looked a bit different for Coconino for the second match of the spring, as Pietruszynski switched the pairings for Tuesday. Rhoton and senior Angel Begay teamed up for an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles, and junior Araceli Olea Arias and lone Panthers sophomore Ellie Johnston, both new to the varsity roster, provided a 9-7 win at the third spot.
"They worked better together through practice, so we put them together for the match," Pietruszynski said.
Begay also posted a clean match, trouncing her opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Johnston finished with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at the fifth court, and junior Angelina Hernandez, a new face for Coconino, pulled off a 7-6, 6-3 win as part of the sweep -- something the Panthers did five times last spring.
It was the second straight season Coconino blanked D-II Dysart.
The Panthers will be in Phoenix for their next outing, taking on the D-II Betty H. Fairfax Stampede Thursday in Phoenix for a 3:30 p.m. match.
BOYS TENNIS
The D-II Flagstaff Eagles cruised to a season-opening win Tuesday on the road against the D-II Tempe Buffaloes, 9-0.
Flagstaff's No. 1 singles player, Layton Hagerman, and No. 2, Samuel Jensen, both posted 6-0, 6-0 results. Meanwhile for the young Eagles, junior Daniel Muscarella eventually got into rhythm for a 7-6, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles.
Jensen and Muscarella paired up for an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles, and Hagerman, a sophomore, teamed up with freshman Nicholas Conto at the second doubles court for an 8-0 outcome. Conto finished his Tuesday at No. 5 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Eagles freshman Lucas Davis won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, and sophomore teammate Kendrick Estes added a 6-1, 6-0 finish to the perfect day. Flagstaff put John Odem and Kyle Henry together at No. 3 doubles, and they contributed an 8-3 victory.
Flagstaff continues the spring on Thursday with another away match, taking on the D-II Cortez Colts at 3:30 p.m. in the Valley.
SOFTBALL
EAGLES 12, HAWKS 2
Flagstaff improved to 2-0 to start the spring with an away win over Buckeye Union on Tuesday in a meeting of 4A ballclubs.
Flagstaff resumes regular-season softball next Tuesday when it takes on Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley for the team's Grand Canyon Region opener.
THUNDERBIRDS 16, PANTHERS 10
Coconino's bats couldn't keep up on Tuesday in the team's season-opening loss, and the Panthers fell to Mohave in an early meeting of Grand Canyon Region ballclubs in Bullhead City.
Lexi Bartell was handed the loss in the circle for the Panthers, who trailed from the start as hosting Mohave had a 6-1 lead after three innings. Bartell gave up three earned runs on two hits and issued 10 walks, and Kayla Jacobson allowed six earned runs on five hits and walked five batters.
Panthers freshman Izabel Pozar went 2 for 4 and had four RBIs, and teammate Madelyn Clouse tallied two RBIs on her 1-for-5 day at the plate. Brooklynn Wong scored three runs and was 1 for 2 with a double for the 4A Panthers, who scored four runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings each.
Coconino finished with 10 hits.
The Panthers will look to get their first victory of the season on Monday when the take on Lee Williams in Kingman for another region ballgame at 3:45 p.m.
The Sun Sports Staff contributed to this roundup.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.