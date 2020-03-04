Local Roundup: Coconino girls tennis, under new head coach, dominates home opener

Returning seniors Olivia Larson and Taylor Rhoton both improved to 2-0 for the start of the season for the Panthers, who fell to D-II Washington in the teams' season openers last week. Both double-bageled their opponents on Tuesday while playing the top spots in singles.

It's something the team will look for from the two upperclassmen as the season continues to unfold.

"They have already stepped up and are looking great," Pietruszynski said of Larson, the team's No.1, and Rhoton, the No. 2. "They are already acting like leaders on the team."

Last season Larson was at the second court for competition and Rhoton held down the No. 4 spot for a Panthers team that went 11-4 before falling to Nogales in the state tourney's opening round.

Larson teamed up with fellow senior Malia Glass for a victory Tuesday at the top doubles court, 8-0, and Glass went on to win, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles for the Panthers, who were coming off a 6-3 loss. Glass played as an alternate last year and moved to 1-1 with her Tuesday win.