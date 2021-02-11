Local Roundup: Coconino girls soccer misses two penalty kicks, loses to Saguaro 3-0 at home

A pair of penalty kicks sailed over the crossbar, while the Coconino girls soccer's offense struggled to get much going in a 3-0 home loss to the Saguaro Sabercats Thursday afternoon.
Coconino had a chance at the goal via penalty kick twice, once in the first half and another in the second, but failed to convert en route to the shutout loss in the 4A Conference freedom match.
The Panthers, ranked No. 26 in the initial power rankings that were released Thursday, continued their winless start to the season and are now 0-6. Saguaro, ranked No. 23, improved to 3-4 with the victory.
The loss is another tough one for a Panthers team that, according to head coach Isaiah Veale, is playing like it is a youthful squad.
The Panthers struggled to keep possession Thursday as the Sabercats backline kept the host from many attacking chances. The loss is also the Panthers' fifth in a row via shutout.
Plus, with just five matches remaining in the condensed regular season, there isn't a ton more time for the Panthers to make massive changes. If anything will change, it will have to be on the fly.
"We are trying to figure out what adjustments need to be made," Veale said. " ... In the last part of the season we have eight practices in the next three weeks. It's not like we are going to fix anything. ... We told the girls that a lot of this is going to come down attitude and mentality and a lot of heart and having that fight. ... The last two games we have seen a lot of girls really take that to heart and step into that position. We are just going to move forward with the players who aren't going to give up."
Coconino is scheduled to play at No. 28 Shadow Mountain on Monday in the Valley.
Eagles 4, Sentinels 0
The Flagstaff girls soccer team is rolling lately, taking its third in a row with a shutout win over 4A Seton Catholic on the road in a 4A freedom match.
Flagstaff takes its fifth win of the season -- all via shutout. The Eagles came into the day ranked No. 6 in the initial power rankings. Flagstaff (5-1, 2-1 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to play at No. 15 Desert Edge Tuesday in the Valley.
Boys basketball
Panthers 50, Badgers 47
Ninth-ranked 4A Coconino had a close call Thursday night at home but came out of it with another win, beating No. 17 Prescott to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Preston Olney led Coconino with 16 points and nabbed six boards. He was the only Panther to hit double-digit scoring as the team shot 40% from the field.
The Panthers host the Flagstaff Eagles Saturday at 4 p.m.
Eagles 57, Thunderbirds 48
No. 26 4A Flagstaff snapped a four-game skid with a road win over No. 43 Mohave. The Eagles hadn't won a game since Jan. 30.
Flagstaff improves to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the league. Nick Morrow had another strong outing with 19 to lead the Eagles while Josh Lenners pitched in 18 on three made 3s. Both Morrow and Lenners shot 5 of 10 from the charity stripe.
The Eagles head down the road to Coconino Saturday to try to take down the unblemished Panthers.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.