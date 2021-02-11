Local Roundup: Coconino girls soccer misses two penalty kicks, loses to Saguaro 3-0 at home

A pair of penalty kicks sailed over the crossbar, while the Coconino girls soccer's offense struggled to get much going in a 3-0 home loss to the Saguaro Sabercats Thursday afternoon.

Coconino had a chance at the goal via penalty kick twice, once in the first half and another in the second, but failed to convert en route to the shutout loss in the 4A Conference freedom match.

The Panthers, ranked No. 26 in the initial power rankings that were released Thursday, continued their winless start to the season and are now 0-6. Saguaro, ranked No. 23, improved to 3-4 with the victory.

The loss is another tough one for a Panthers team that, according to head coach Isaiah Veale, is playing like it is a youthful squad.

The Panthers struggled to keep possession Thursday as the Sabercats backline kept the host from many attacking chances. The loss is also the Panthers' fifth in a row via shutout.

Plus, with just five matches remaining in the condensed regular season, there isn't a ton more time for the Panthers to make massive changes. If anything will change, it will have to be on the fly.