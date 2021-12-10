LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino girls hoops falls late to Paradise Honors

The Coconino Panthers girls basketball team battled with Paradise Honors Friday in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School, but fell 58-56 in an exciting game.

In a defensive battle early, 4A Conference Coconino ran out to a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter by slowing 4A Paradise Honors' guards and pushing the pace offensively. Even without junior Lorelei Tessmer, the Panthers still played fast.

The second quarter was much of the same, as Coconino kept the pressure up. Paradise Honors was only able to score two points through almost four minutes, while senior guard Wynter Huskie led Coconino's transition offense. Paradise Honors trimmed Coconino's lead to 25-23 at one point, but a late 8-3 run by the Panthers gave them a 33-26 lead at halftime.

Coconino, though undersized compared to Paradise Honors, defended the paint well and hit a couple important shots from the outside to open up the second half. Paradise Honors committed nine fouls in the third quarter, sending Coconino to the line for a few free throws.

But, holding a slight lead heading into the fourth quarter, Coconino's offense slowed down. Neither team hit a field goal for the first few minutes of the period. With 4:11 left in the game, Paradise Honors hit a free throw to tie the score at 47-47. The two teams traded leads from there, all the way until the last moments of play.

With 11 seconds left, tied 56-56, Coconino had the ball on an inbound, but turned the ball over with 4.6 seconds remaining. It was the Panthers' third turnover in the final minute.

Paradise Honors called timeout, and drew up a play. Hallie Karren received the inbound pass and drove to the hoop for a buzzer-beating layup to secure the win.

Coconino went 0-2 in pool play with the close loss and was set to compete in the consolation bracket later in the tournament.

Girls soccer

Panthers 9, Matadors 1

Coconino won emphatically in its first home game of the 2021-22 regular season Thursday, defeating 4A Shadow Mountain with an offensive explosion ending with a mercy rule victory.

The 4A Panthers scored nine goals for the first time since a 9-1 victory over the Central Bobcats on Nov. 29, 2017. One goal allowed is also Coconino's best defensive total through three matches.

Coconino (2-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon Region) will take a lengthy break before competing in the Epic Tourneys Winter Classic in Mesa beginning Dec. 29.

Eagles 13, Padres 1

Flagstaff also had an outstanding offensive match Thursday, defeating 4A Marcos de Niza in Tempe.

The 4A Eagles scored 13 goals for the first time since a 13-0 victory over the Peoria Panthers on Dec. 3, 2019.

Flagstaff (2-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will host Desert Edge on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Cooper French continued the strong start of his season and the Coconino Panthers went 1-1 Wednesday at Moon Valley.

French, wrestling at 157 pounds, finished his day 2-0, pinning both of his opponents. It only took 25 seconds for French to get a pin during the bout against Moon Valley.

Coconino, a Division III program, toppled D-III Moon Valley 52-21, getting pins from six different wrestlers. Anthony Escalera, Coconino's 106-pounder, recorded a 17-second pin against Moon Valley, and Kevin Williams followed it up with his own pin in 2:28 at 113 pounds. Nolan Wilson, Reed Merrell and Noah Fisherr all added wins by fall for the Panthers.

French and Wilson also won by fall against D-III Thunderbird, which defeated Coconino 45-30. Coconino forfeited matches at 138 and 144 pounds. Coconino 126-pounder Tony Hernandez won on an 11-6 decision against Thunderbird, and he lifted his hand in victory on a forfeit against Moon Valley.

