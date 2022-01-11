LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino girls hoops coach Schrader wins State Coach of the Year

The National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) named Cassie Schrader, coach of the Coconino Panthers girls basketball team, the 2020-21 State Coach of the Year in girls basketball, following her first season leading Coconino's varsity program.

Schrader took over the program ahead of the 2020-21 season after spending a few years as an assistant and JV coach. She remembers being contacted by the Arizona Interscholastic Association to submit her name for nomination. But, due to her lack of varsity experience and knowing how many great coaches there are in Arizona, she didn't think there was a chance she could win.

However, Schrader received a letter in December telling her she had won, and a certificate was mailed to her in early January.

“I have always wanted to kind of use my age and my experience to make sure I relate to the kids more. I honestly don’t know how to respond; I’m still processing it,” she said. “It didn’t feel real and it still really doesn’t, but it means a lot. I made the mistake of not pursuing playing after high school, and I wish I had, but as soon as I was out of high school I was here coaching. So I’m glad now, because who knows if I would be in this position if things were different. So I’m just glad people believe in me to do this and trust me with their kids. It’s crazy.”

In her first season as head coach, the Panthers went 12-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state tournament. Schrader gives the players credit for "making her look good."

"They listened, bought into what I was saying and teaching, and it couldn’t have been a better transition in that way,” she said.

Boys soccer

Cardinals 7, Eagles 0

Flagstaff was shut out for the second consecutive game Monday, falling to Glendale at home.

The Eagles won their first game of the season on Jan. 5, but lost their next two games.

Flagstaff (1-4-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) will host Marcos de Niza on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Eagles 7, Cardinals 1

Flagstaff (6-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) continued its undefeated streak to begin the regular season with a decisive win over Glendale at home on Monday.

The Eagles have outscored their regular-season opponents so far by a combined score of 47-2.

Flagstaff will host Deer Valley on Friday.

