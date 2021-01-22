Local Roundup: Coconino girls hoops beats Peoria 47-37 in the Valley

The 4A Coconino Panthers girls basketball team got its first win of the season and the first for first-year head coach Cassie Schrader.
Two days after losing to crosstown rival Flagstaff by just four, the Panthers took to the road and beat Peoria 47-37 in the Valley Thursday night.
The Panthers went for 20 points in the third alone and held Peoria to just five in the final quarter. Kiana Manuelito scored 10, Mahala Long had 12 and Wynter Huskie added nine.
The Panthers (1-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) are scheduled to face Lee Williams (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.
Girls soccer
Eagles 3, Thunderbirds 0
Make it two wins to start the season for Flagstaff.
The 4A Eagles blanked the hosting Mohave Thunderbirds to open the season with a pair of shutouts.
Morgan Caslin scored the opening goal and the final goal of the afternoon. The first was an early penalty kick and the second was assisted by Lauren West.
Audrey Hutton scored the second goal and was assisted by Brisa Arangure.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will head to Lee Williams (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.
Badgers 1, Panthers 0
Coconino dropped another close one as the start of the season unfolds, losing the second close loss after it opened with a 5-3 overtime loss to Lee Williams. The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 Grand Canyon) host Bradshaw Mountain (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Division III Coconino nabbed a win in the team's first time on the mats this season with a 42-27 victory over AZ College Prep Wednesday night.
The Panthers started the match with three straight falls and finished with six total to go with two wins on decision. The fastest fall came from Reed Merrell at 160 pounds in 29 seconds for the Panthers.
Coconino's quickest win came in just 29 seconds when Reed Merrell beat Biruk Stephens in a 6-0 decision.
The Panthers are next scheduled to take on Chino Valley on the road Friday.
