Local Roundup: Coconino girls hoops beats Peoria 47-37 in the Valley

The 4A Coconino Panthers girls basketball team got its first win of the season and the first for first-year head coach Cassie Schrader.

Two days after losing to crosstown rival Flagstaff by just four, the Panthers took to the road and beat Peoria 47-37 in the Valley Thursday night.

The Panthers went for 20 points in the third alone and held Peoria to just five in the final quarter. Kiana Manuelito scored 10, Mahala Long had 12 and Wynter Huskie added nine.

The Panthers (1-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) are scheduled to face Lee Williams (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.

Girls soccer

Eagles 3, Thunderbirds 0

Make it two wins to start the season for Flagstaff.

The 4A Eagles blanked the hosting Mohave Thunderbirds to open the season with a pair of shutouts.

Morgan Caslin scored the opening goal and the final goal of the afternoon. The first was an early penalty kick and the second was assisted by Lauren West.

Audrey Hutton scored the second goal and was assisted by Brisa Arangure.