LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino girls, Flagstaff boys win XC state titles

The Coconino Panthers girls and Flagstaff boys cross country teams won the AIA Division III and II state cross country championships, respectively, in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Panthers girls narrowly edged out Salpointe Catholic in the Division III girls meet to secure their first title in team history, scoring 72 points to the Lancers' 74. Junior Wheaten Smith (19:39) led the way for the Panthers, placing third overall. Freshman Mary McGinlay (20:07) finished fifth, while junior Zoe Sather (21:14) was Coconino's next finisher, taking 18th.

In Division II boys, the Eagles reclaimed the state title after falling last season. Flagstaff (85) narrowly defeated second-place Ironwood Ridge (90) for the title. Senior Lance Harris (16:10) was the Eagles top finisher, taking fourth place overall. Freshman Cole Troxler (16:23) took ninth, and junior Troy Baker (17:02) rounded out Flagstaff's top three by finishing 26th.

The Eagles came in second in the Division II girls race, scoring 94 to Casteel's 70. Junior Mia Hall (18:06) placed first in dominating fashion. Junior Makenna Mitchell (19:42) took seventh, and freshman Kristin Harris (20:04) was Flagstaff's third finisher, taking 14th overall.

The Panthers (319) finished eighth in the Division III boys race. Salpointe Catholic (46) took first overall.