Local Roundup: Coconino girls cross country wins Dave Conatser invite; NPA boys take 2nd
The Division III Coconino girls cross country team just squeaked by Snowflake to win the Dave Conatser invite in Winslow Friday while the D-IV Northland Prep boys finished second.

Five Panthers finished in the top 10 of the girls varsity race, with Wheaten Smith leading the way for Coconino in third place in 21:36.5. Right behind her in fourth was Cathron Donaldson in 22:05.6, Zoe Sather in fifth in 22:31.9, Zofia Sawasky in seventh in 22:58.4 and in ninth was Akasha Ashley in 23:18.4.

Erin Kitterman finished 16th in 24:08.3 in Ryanna Begay finished 17th in 24:09.3 for Coconino.

Northland Prep had two top-five finishers on the boys side as Malakai Hanson took third and Dan Leib-Perry took fourth in 17:54.7 and 17:55.7, respectively

Dan Berger took 15th in 19:39.6, Isaak Ulm finished 20:38.4 for 25th, Jacob Taylor finished 26th in 20:40.0 and Nevan Watson took 27th in 20:47.4.

The Northland Prep girls finished third behind a solid showing just outside the top 10, with Indi Jones taking 12th in 23:45.9, Jillian Raab finishing 13th in 23:55.0 and Meg Moyer taking 15th in 24:06.8.

Audrey Gillenwater finished 20th in 24:51.4, Dena Pappas took 26th in 26:32.2, Joella Whiting landed 31st in 28:58.2 and Hannah Gillenwater took 33rd in 29:11.8.

The Coconino boys finished sixth as a team, with Adin Scott leading the way for his team in 13th in 19:31.9. Ryan Quintero had a solid 18th-place finish in 19:55.7.

Both programs are scheduled to compete in Wednesday's Flagstaff City Meet at Buffalo Park. For now, boys are scheduled to run at 3 p.m. and girls at 3:45 p.m.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

