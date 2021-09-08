LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino girls cross country team wins Ascent race at Peaks

The Coconino girls cross country team won gold for the Ascent race at the Peaks Invitational at Buffalo Park on Saturday. The Panthers scored just 57 points, 11 fewer than second-place Chinle.

Junior Wheaten Smith won individually for the Panthers, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 21:09.22. Junior Zoe Sather was the next finisher for Coconino, placing 10th individually with a 22:27.15 finish.

The Panthers finished fifth in the Ascent division on the boys side. Senior Adin Scott finished the best of all the Coconino runners, placing 16th with a time of 19:06.62.

Coconino is set to compete in the Chinle Invite in Chinle on Saturday.

Volleyball

Eagles 3, Marauders 0

Flagstaff improved to 2-0 to start the season with a sweep at Mingus Union High School on Tuesday, winning the first game of its Grand Canyon Region schedule.

The 4A Conference Eagles will play Mohave at home on Thursday for another region match. Mohave was 1-2 on Wednesday and was set to play Barry Goldwater on Wednesday night.

Volunteers 3, Panthers 1