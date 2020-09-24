Local Roundup: Coconino girls cross country takes 1st at Chino Valley multi, boys place third

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomores Wheaten Smith and Cathron Donaldson led the way in a strong day for the Division III Coconino Panthers girls cross country team in Chino Valley.

The two finished first and second respectively as the Panthers took first at the Chino Valley multi meet Wednesday, scoring 19 points to blaze past second-place Chino Valley's 68. Coconino placed four runners -- all sophomores in the top of the girls side. Smith finished in 20:28 and Donaldson in 21:19, while Zoe Sather took fourth in 21:32 and Zofia Sawasky finished in fifth in 21:48.

The Panthers also saw junior Akasha Ashley take seventh in 22:20 on the 5,000-meter course.

Rounding out the results for the Panthers girls Ryanna Begay took 14th in 23:32, Erin Kitterman finished 15th in 23:36, Macy Smith 16th in 23:39, Soma Freeman placed 17th in 24:32, Kaliana Riley landed in 18th in 24:45, Addison Stenman took 19th in 24:48 and Sara McCabe finished 26th in 27:17.

On the boys side, the Panthers placed third as a team with 66 points. Coconino had two runners in the top four but the next best placed 19th.

Juniors Adin Scott and Andre Coomer took third and fourth in 18:51 and 19:15, respectively, with the former just barely missing out on second by two seconds.