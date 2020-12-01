Local Roundup: Coconino football nearly sweeps Grand Canyon Region awards

Cardozawas also the lifeblood of a strong defense. He was second in total tackles with 76, first in tackles for loss at 10 and led the team in solo tackles with 44.

Bennett claimed his second consecutive offensive region player of the year honor. He finished a storied and record-breaking Coconino career with 1,206 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in the condensed season.

He became one of a handful of running backs in city history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in three varsity seasons -- along with Flagstaff Eagles rival Luis Jaramillo. Bennett of course also became the all-time leading rusher in Coconino history, and has one of the most dominant career stat lines of any rusher to come through the program.

Coconino placed eight in the All-Region First Team in Bennett, Cardoza, Tyson Fousel, Xavier Nakai, Jonathan Padilla, Matias Ortiz as a defensive lineman, Andy Ruiz and Jacob Begay.

Flagstaff meanwhile had four players earn All-Region First Team honors in Jaramillo, Ryan Tagle, Nick Morrow and Brandon Shirley.

Coconino had seven on the second team in Ortiz as a tight end, Jesus Trejo, Quinn Mickelson, Kylor Dunlap, Pierson Watson, Malcolm Morris and Jacob Clouse.