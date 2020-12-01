Local Roundup: Coconino football nearly sweeps Grand Canyon Region awards

The 4A Coconino Panthers football team nearly swept the individual Grand Canyon Region honors.
Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley was named the region coach of the year for the second straight season after the team finished undefeated at 7-0 in the regular season, winning a second straight region title in the process. The Panthers made it to the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals, where they succumbed to a third-quarter onslaught by Cactus in a 41-7 loss Friday in Glendale.
Senior stars Zach Bennett and Manuel Cardoza also represented the Panthers, winning offensive player of the year and region player of the year, respectively.
Cardoza, who battled some injuries down the stretch of the season, was a two-way star all season. From big gains and highlight plays on offense to massive stops and timely turnovers on defense, Cardoza was all over the field.
Cardoza was a stat-sheet stuffer, finishing his season with 460 rushing yards and six scores on the ground, and a team-high 305 receiving yards to go with four TDs. Most of his gains on offense were for big yardage as he averaged over 12 yards per rush and 61 yards per reception.
Cardozawas also the lifeblood of a strong defense. He was second in total tackles with 76, first in tackles for loss at 10 and led the team in solo tackles with 44.
Bennett claimed his second consecutive offensive region player of the year honor. He finished a storied and record-breaking Coconino career with 1,206 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in the condensed season.
He became one of a handful of running backs in city history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in three varsity seasons -- along with Flagstaff Eagles rival Luis Jaramillo. Bennett of course also became the all-time leading rusher in Coconino history, and has one of the most dominant career stat lines of any rusher to come through the program.
Coconino placed eight in the All-Region First Team in Bennett, Cardoza, Tyson Fousel, Xavier Nakai, Jonathan Padilla, Matias Ortiz as a defensive lineman, Andy Ruiz and Jacob Begay.
Flagstaff meanwhile had four players earn All-Region First Team honors in Jaramillo, Ryan Tagle, Nick Morrow and Brandon Shirley.
Coconino had seven on the second team in Ortiz as a tight end, Jesus Trejo, Quinn Mickelson, Kylor Dunlap, Pierson Watson, Malcolm Morris and Jacob Clouse.
Flagstaff had five players on the second team in Jace Wetzel as both a kick returner and a wideout, QB Morgan Bewley, Seanan Kelly, Spencer Smith and Collin Doucette.
To see the full Grand Canyon Region awards, visit AZPreps365.com.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
