Local Roundup: Coconino football comes back from early deficit, beats Mingus 35-21; Bennett breaks record

The Coconino Panthers got the win, keeping themselves easily in Grand Canyon Region and 4A Conference playoff contention. Even better, Panthers running back Zach Bennett added another big milestone to his resume.

Bennett on Friday became the Panthers' all-time leading rusher in the team's 35-21 road win in Cottonwood over the Mingus Union Marauders. Bennett went for 102 yards on the ground on 22 carries.

Mingus held him scoreless, but the team was facing a comeback effort following a 21-14 halftime deficit.

While Bennett couldn't find the end zone, teammate Tyson Fousel went for 146 yards on the ground and three scores. Two of Fousel's scores were on big runs -- a 46-yarder early in the second quarter and a 73-yard carry midway through the same quarter to tie the game at 14-all.

Manuel Cardoza came up big for Coconino in the second half, tallying the first two scores for Coconino off a 35-yard run in the third and an 8-yard score in the fourth. Fousel capped off the scoring with a 12-yard rush at the two-minute mark of the fourth.

The passing game was held to nothing as Ryan Seery went 0 of 4 through the air and threw one interception. Cardoza was also big defensively with 10 tackles while Andy Ruiz picked off Mingus twice in the win.