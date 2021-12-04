LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino drops soccer opener to Tempe

Coconino boys soccer had moments of solid play Friday but ultimately fell, 5-2, to Tempe in the its season opener at Cromer Stadium.

The Panthers, going against a Buffaloes squad that went 9-3 and made the state tournament last year, struggled early against the through ball, and gave up a few quick goals to put themselves behind. The Panthers scored two in the first half, but ultimately could not catch up late.

Coconino played well defensively in the final 30 minutes of the home match, even as it moved players up the field to try to make a comeback, down 4-2. However, with just over three minutes remaining, Tempe scored a final goal to put the match away.

Coach Erik Carrillo, following his first game as head coach of the Panthers, said there were improvements to be made, but that the loss was something the team could grow from.

"I was telling the boys that I'm not worried. It's our first game together, we didn't get a scrimmage, so I didn't expect perfection. I expected some rust and a few errors with a young team. So I'm not disappointed, because now we've seen what the team is looking like and what we can work on," he said.

One of the bright spots, Carrillo said, was Coconino's control when it did have possession.

"The way we moved the ball wasn't pretty yet, but we've got a lot of young players that we know can control the ball, move it well and do things like that. Now it's just about putting the system together and controlling the ball for an entire game," he said.

Coconino will travel to Phoenix to take on Greenway on Monday.

Girls soccer

Panthers 4, Buffaloes 2

Coconino won its first match of the season Thursday, defeating the Tempe Buffaloes on the road.

The Panthers got a good start to the season offensively, as four goals is more than they scored in all but two games last season. The Panthers will play another road match on Tuesday when they play at Scottsdale Saguaro.

Boys basketball

Cougars 51, Spartans 43

Northland Preparatory Academy dropped its home opener Friday, falling in a close game to Chino Valley in Flagstaff.

Senior guard Malakai Hanson led the way offensively, scoring 18 points. Junior Lukas Pico added 11, but the efforts weren't enough to overcome the Cougars.

The Spartans (2-2, 0-0 Central Region) will play at Camp Verde on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Cougars 42, Spartans 24

The Spartans lost their fourth straight game to open the season, dropping a home contest with the Cougars, who played in their fourth consecutive road game.

Northland Prep (0-4, 0-0 Central) will play at Camp Verde on Wednesday.

Wrestling

Four different Coconino wrestlers walked away from the mats with two pins under their belts to start the season, helping the Panthers go 2-0 as a team at a multi consisting of Division III programs in Cottonwood hosted by Mingus Union on Wednesday

Coconino, which saw its fastest pin of the day come from Cooper French in 19 seconds at 157 pounds, topped the Marauders, 56-24, and the Chino Valley Cougars 48-27. French, Anthony Escalera, Michael Woods and Reed Merrell all recorded two pins at the multi for the Panthers.

Nickolas Phillips went 2-0 overall at 120 pounds for the Panthers, finishing with a pin over his Chino Valley opponent and an 18-5 major decision over his Mingus foe. Tony Hernandez, wrestling at 126 pounds, added a pin against the Marauders and a tight 9-7 decision in his favor against Chino Valley.

