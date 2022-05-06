LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino cross country receives championship rings

The Coconino girls cross country team celebrated its 2021 state championship -- the first in team history -- with a banquet on Wednesday night, receiving its championship rings.

The Panthers scored a low 72 points in the Division III title race in Cave Creek on Nov. 13, narrowly edging out Salpointe Catholic, which scored 74.

Wheaten Smith, Mary McGinlay, Zoe Sather, Akasha Ashley and Zofia Sawasky all earned top-25 scores in the title race.

The Panthers will likely bring back most of their roster for next season, with just one senior of the seven who ran in the championship race.

Star Chasers baseball

The Flagstaff Star Chasers -- a new summer collegiate baseball team set to begin its first season in June -- is searching for host families for the summer, ranging from June to early August.

Families that volunteer will receive season tickets to the Star Chasers games this summer.

