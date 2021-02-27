Local Roundup: Coconino boys hoops bounces back with 62-53 victory over Page at home Saturday

Begay found room inside a congested paint area midway through the third quarter to spark a Coconino 11-0 run that led to a 45-37 Panthers lead and eventually forced the visitors to take a timeout in the waning seconds of the period. He connected on one of his four total 3s during the outburst and teammate Mathew Reber scored four of his six total points during the surge, showing hustle beneath the basket.

Reber gave the Panthers their second lead of the second half -- and final of the game -- with a putback shot, and No. 3-ranked 4A Coconino went into the final eight minutes with a 45-41 lead.

"That's how we win ballgames," Moran said of the hustle plays his team showed that helped in the prevention of another loss.

Olney finished 5 of 5 at the foul line to help the Panthers control the final stretch, starting the final quarter with a trip to the line after getting fouled behind the arc and hitting all three attempts to give his team a 48-41 lead. After both teams struggled to click for a nearly six-minute stretch in the fourth, Olney drained the long 3, putting the Panthers ahead 53-46 and Coconino didn't look back.

Sandall finished with four blocks and Robert Smith had eight points for Page, which caps its regular-season schedule with a game at Holbrook Tuesday.