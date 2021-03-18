Local Roundup: Coconino boys basketball falls in 4A state semifinals

The Coconino boys basketball team's run came to an end Thursday night.
The 4A Panthers, seeded fourth in the 4A Conference state tournament, fell to top seed and state title favorite St. Mary's, 69-46, in the 4A state semifinals.
St. Mary's advances to Saturday's championship game, while Coconino's best season since the late 1990s ends at 16-2 counting the Panthers' three state playoff games.
Coconino and St. Mary's were tied at 26-all. Coconino hung in, keeping pace with a much, much larger Knights team that rolls out lineups that go at least 6-foot-1 all the way to 6-foot-10 -- a bit bigger than the Panthers, who are led by a pair of 5-foot-8 guards Jacob Begay and Preston Olney.
Then came the second half.
The Knights, similar to how they did against Bradshaw Mountain in the quarterfinals, full-court-pressed Coconino and forced turnovers into easy hoops. The Panthers, also a pressing and pressure team, struggled to get much going as St. Mary's took a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wrestling
Division III, Section Three Coconino had a solid day at the D-III state meet Thursday at Poston Butte High School.
Panthers sophomore Cooper French took the state title in the 138-pound class, marking the third year in a row the Panthers have produced a state title winner. Former star Pedro Billups won state titles his junior and senior seasons. French capped off his season at a perfect 23-0.
French opened the state meet with a fall in 2:46 over a Payson wrestler and then won an 8-1 decision in his favor against a Bradshaw Mountain athlete. He then battled for a 6-3 decision in his favor in the semis.
Tony Hernandez had a near-title, taking second in the 113 weight class with a loss to Show Low senior Cole Housley, who entered the state meet with a 19-0 record. Hernandez took sixth at the state meet a season ago.
Nickolas Phillips started with a fall and a major decision at 120 pounds before falling in the semifinals and then losing in the third-place match by sudden victory to Snowflake’s Troy Kinlicheenie.
After falling into the consolation bracket, Damingo Pimentel tallied two consecutive pins in the 195 weight class before falling in the fifth-place match on a 16-11 decision en route to a sixth-place finish.
In all Coconino had four medal-winners this season, one of the best showings at state for the program in the last decade. As a team the Panthers finished seventh with 80 team points a season after taking eighth with 70.5 in 2020.
Softball
Scorpions 10, Panthers 4
The 4A Coconino Panthers struggled to find consistent offense in a 10-4 season-opening loss on the road at 4A Desert Edge.
The Panthers scored once in the top of the fourth and three times in the top of the sixth. Desert Edge rattled off 17 hits in the win.
Coconino (0-1) is scheduled to be back in the Valley Friday for a road game at 4A Mesquite (0-2).
Baseball
Panthers 2, Scorpions 1
The 4A Panthers, albeit a little late, got their season rolling with a win. The Panthers gutted out a one-score win over 4A Desert Edge on the road after the winter weather in the spring delayed the Panthers' season a little bit.
Coconino (1-0) is scheduled to be at Mesquite (2-0) Friday. The game was supposed to be at Coconino but is being played in the Valley.
