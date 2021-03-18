Local Roundup: Coconino boys basketball falls in 4A state semifinals

The Coconino boys basketball team's run came to an end Thursday night.

The 4A Panthers, seeded fourth in the 4A Conference state tournament, fell to top seed and state title favorite St. Mary's, 69-46, in the 4A state semifinals.

St. Mary's advances to Saturday's championship game, while Coconino's best season since the late 1990s ends at 16-2 counting the Panthers' three state playoff games.

Coconino and St. Mary's were tied at 26-all. Coconino hung in, keeping pace with a much, much larger Knights team that rolls out lineups that go at least 6-foot-1 all the way to 6-foot-10 -- a bit bigger than the Panthers, who are led by a pair of 5-foot-8 guards Jacob Begay and Preston Olney.

Then came the second half.

The Knights, similar to how they did against Bradshaw Mountain in the quarterfinals, full-court-pressed Coconino and forced turnovers into easy hoops. The Panthers, also a pressing and pressure team, struggled to get much going as St. Mary's took a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

