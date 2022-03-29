LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino beach volleyball sweeps River Valley

The Division II Coconino Panthers beach volleyball team won its second consecutive match Monday in a 5-0 sweep at home over the D-II River Valley Dust Devils, who have yet to win a match this season so far.

Each of the Panthers pairs picked up straight-set victories over the Dust Devils. The No. 3 pair of seniors Hannah Cody and Cate Clifton won in the most dominant fashion, 21-3, 21-8. Hope Williamson and Elyce Palmer were victors at court one for Coconino, which tallied its second sweep of an opponent in as many tries.

It was Coconino's first home win of the season.

The Panthers were ranked 20th as of press time. Coconino's twos, consisting of senior Reese-Ann DoBosh and freshman Laurel Cernohous, won 21-7, 21-6 , and Lucy Stiegler and Rhyen Hannemann claimed the court at fours, 21-12, 21-5. At fives,

Ava Gray and Maraya Sedillo cruised to a 21-9, 21-14 victory.

The Panthers (3-3, 1-0 Section IV) will host the D-II Payson Longhorns, who are currently riding a two-match losing streak, on Wednesday.

Eagles 3, Skyhawks 2

Fourth-ranked D-II Flagstaff edged No. 11 Deer Valley on Monday, winning a sixth straight match to stay perfect so far this season.

The bottom four pairs split, but Flagstaff's ones pairing of seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez won 17-21, 21-9, 15-6 to clinch the victory, snapping Deer Valley's three-match win streak.

Macie Moseng and Haylee Gilleland won 21-13, 21-9 at twos for Flagstaff, which is now 2-0 in matches that have had a 3-2 outcome.

Sophia Krassner and Gabi Sena So won at court five for Flagstaff, 21-11, 21-11.

The Eagles (6-0, 1-0 Section IV)and will host the sixth-ranked Northwest Christian Crusaders on Thursday as they start a stretch of three straight scheduled home matches.

Track and field

Basis Flagstaff Yeti

The Yeti had several top finishers at the Nike Chandler Rotary Division IV meet in Chandler on Wednesday.

Boys results:

100m - Brian Hofstetter - 3rd - 11.65

800m - Brian Hofstetter - 1st - 2:02.40; Brady Spinti - 5th - 2:15.60; Daniel Waltz - 7th - 2:16.04

2:02.40; Brady Spinti - 5th - 2:15.60; Daniel Waltz - 7th - 2:16.04 110m hurdles - Charles Rockow - 5th - 21.21; Luke Pickett - 8th - 22.52

300m hurdles - Brady Spinti - 7th - 51.35; Charles Rockow - 8th - 51.52

4x800m relay - Colm Cawood, Brady Spinti, Daniel Waltz, Brian Hofstetter - 2nd - 9:05.45

Shot put - Jack LaBenz - 4th - 36-05

Discus - Jack LaBenz - 8th - 92-10

High jump - Evan Hofstetter - T-3rd - 5-06; Marcus Dufek - T-3rd - 5-06

Long jump - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 20-06.50; Marcus Dufek - 3rd - 19-00

20-06.50; Marcus Dufek - 3rd - 19-00 Triple Jump - Evan Hofstetter - 1st - 42-02; Marcus Dufek - 3rd - 39-11.50

Girls results

3200m - Emily Mullaney - 2nd - 13:05.66

Long jump - Lotee Baker - 6th - 13-02; Meredith Bauman - 9th - 12-05

Coconino, Flagstaff, Northland Preparatory

The Panthers, Eagles and Spartans all had many athletes place high at the Red Rock Dual on Wednesday in Sedona.

Boys results:

100m - Northland Prep - Ben Young - 1st - 11.79; Coconino - Carter Palmer - 2nd - 11.82; Flagstaff - Gunner Price - 3rd - 11.86

- 11.79; Coconino - Carter Palmer - 2nd - 11.82; Flagstaff - Gunner Price - 3rd - 11.86 200m - Flagstaff - Parker Clifford - 2nd - 23.55; Coconino - Colter Cardon - 3rd - 24.23

400m - Northland Prep - Malakai Hanson - 1st - 52.44; Northland Prep - Bryce Twidwell - 3rd - 53.87

- 52.44; Northland Prep - Bryce Twidwell - 3rd - 53.87 800m - Flagstaff - Ryan Hatch - 3rd - 2:07.20

3200m - Flagstaff - Cole Troxler - 2nd - 10:12; Flagstaff - Troy Baker - 3rd - 10:16

110m hurdles - Northland Prep - Lukas Pico - 1st - 16.00; Coconino - Matthew Reber - 2nd - 17.12; Coconino - Mason Palmer - 3rd - 17.78

- 16.00; Coconino - Matthew Reber - 2nd - 17.12; Coconino - Mason Palmer - 3rd - 17.78 300m hurdles - Coconino - Matthew Reber - 1st - 43.59; Northland Prep - Lukas Pico - 3rd - 44.21

- 43.59; Northland Prep - Lukas Pico - 3rd - 44.21 4x400m relay - Northland Prep - Jordan Strohmeyer, Timothy Finney, Bryce Twidwell, Malakai Hanson - 1st - 3:42.93

- 3:42.93 Shot put - Flagstaff - Nicholas Harju - 1st - 38-05.50

- 38-05.50 Discus - Flagstaff - Nicholas Harju - 3rd - 117-50

High jump - Northland Prep - Lukas Pico - 1st - 6-02; Coconino - Matthew Reber - 3rd - 5-10

- 6-02; Coconino - Matthew Reber - 3rd - 5-10 Pole vault - Coconino - Mason Palmer - 2nd - 12-06; Coconino - Carter Palmer - 3rd - 11-06

Girls results:

100m - Northland Prep - Mollie Donahoe - 1st - 38-05.50; Northland Prep - Abigail Yanka - 2nd - 13.53; Northland Prep - Dena Pappas - 3rd - 13.69

- 38-05.50; Northland Prep - Abigail Yanka - 2nd - 13.53; Northland Prep - Dena Pappas - 3rd - 13.69 200m - Northland Prep - Mollie Donahoe - 1st - 27.59; Northland Prep - Abigail Yanka - 3rd - 28.15

- 27.59; Northland Prep - Abigail Yanka - 3rd - 28.15 400m - Northland Prep - Dena Pappas - 2nd - 1:04.44; Flagstaff - Alexis Taylor - 3rd - 1:04.77

800m - Northland Prep - Miyah Weiss - 1st - 2:28.67

- 2:28.67 1600m - Coconino - Wheaten Smith - 3rd - 5:45.37

3200m - Coconino - Zoe Sather - 1st - 13:08.90; Flagstaff - Sage Ketter - 2nd - 13:46.97; Flagstaff - Madeline Trilling - 3rd - 14:12.37

- 13:08.90; Flagstaff - Sage Ketter - 2nd - 13:46.97; Flagstaff - Madeline Trilling - 3rd - 14:12.37 300m hurdles - Coconino - Wheaten Smith - 1st - 50.45

- 50.45 4x100m relay - Northland Prep - Josslyn Boettcher, Mollie Donahoe, Abigail Yanka, Dena Pappas - 1st - 52.39

- 52.39 Discus - Coconino - Darkenya Gencarelle - 3rd - 102-09

High jump - Northland Prep - Abigail Yanka - 2nd - 4-10

Pole vault - Coconino - Raely Palmer - 3rd - 9-00

Long jump - Flagstaff - Ciara Garcia - 3rd - 14-05

Triple jump - Coconino - Raely Palmer - 2nd - 30-11.50

Girls tennis

Yeti 9, Bulldogs 0

Basis Flagstaff (3-0, 3-0 Section VI) won its third consecutive match to open the season on Monday, defeating Kingman in a sweep.

The Yeti got a 6-0, 6-0 victory from senior Aeliana Ricci at No. 1 singles, and won each of the singles matches in straight sets.

Boys tennis

Yeti 8, Bulldogs 1

Basis Flagstaff picked up its first win of the season Monday, defeating Kingman on the road.

The Yeti (1-1, 1-1 Section VI) have not yet played enough matches to receive a spot in the D-III rankings.

