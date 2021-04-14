Local Roundup: Coconino beach volleyball knocks off No. 2 Deer Valley on road

The Panthers know they have a roster that can make some noise, especially when the postseason comes along, but were not quite sure where they really stood after playing so many weaker opponents this season.
They got one of their first real tests of the spring Wednesday on the road against the Deer Valley Skyhawks and passed, topping the second-ranked Division II team, 3-2, to remain perfect so far this season with just four regular-season matches remaining.
Coconino's No. 1 pairing of Brooke Parker and RiKenna Curtis finished with a 21-13, 21-16 win to help secure the victory, with the duo on court three providing a key victory as well. After losing the opening game 21-13, Hope Williamson and Elyce Palmer evened things up in the second, 21-16, before winning the decider 15-13 for the D-II Panthers, who entered the day ranked No. 8.
"Great matchup that was a great team win," Panthers co-head coach Greta Hannemann said. "Our girls never gave up and just kept battling. Huge team win for us."
Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham also went the distance at court two for Coconino (7-0, 1-0 Section Four), but fell in the third set. The duo won the opener 21-18, then dropped the second 21-18 and the third 15-13.
Coconino handed Deer Valley (5-1) it's first loss of the season,
Amanda Alexander and Morgan Derr were the victors at No. 5, 21-16, 21-11, while teammates Avery Rhoton and Reese DoBosh fell in straight sets at court four for Coconino, which is now 2-0 when pushed to a deciding match.
"So nice to see what we're made of because they really haven't been tested," Hannemann said, "but we learned a lot from this match and we're extremely proud of the girls."
The Panthers will be at home for their next match when they take on D-II Northwest Christian, sitting at No. 5 in the D-II rankings as of press time, for a 3 p.m. match at Coconino High School on Monday.
Wrestling
Wrestlers with the Coconino Panthers program had an amazing season this year winning the section tournament and a solid showing at the Division III state tournament, and wrestling still goes on, as over the weekend three wrestlers from the program compete at the Arizona Freestyle National Qualifier.
Coming off an individual state championship season as a sophomore, Cooper French won the freestyle tournament at 145 pounds. Meanwhile, teammate and state tourney runner-up Tony Hernandez placed third at 120 pounds. Thayer Nez competed but did not place.
Both French and Hernandez will represent Coconino and the State of Arizona in the summer at the Junior National Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, as only four wrestlers at each weight class qualified to represent the state.
"The boys are looking for sponsors to help pay for the travel and lodging in North Dakota," a source said in an email. "If interested, folks can contact Coconino Wrestling."
French is also slated to wrestle in Virginia Beach in a few weeks, Utah in May at the Western States Championships, and Idaho in June at the Western Regional. Last year, he qualified for the AZ national team but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Softball
Eagles 8, Badgers 5
Flagstaff scored five runs in the top of the third for a lead it would not relinquish, Gracie Schmitz pitched seven solid innings on the road and the Eagles handed Prescott its first loss of the season Wednesday.
Schmitz allowed four earned runs on eight hits, issued one walk and struck out four batters for the seventh-ranked 4A Conference Eagles, who are winners of five straight ballgames now. Flagstaff (9-2, 5-2 Grand Canyon Region) scored two more runs in the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh against the conference's third-ranked team.
The No. 7-ranked Eagles received three RBIs from senior Lily Anderson, who finished her day at the plate 2 for 4 with a double and a home run.
Alyssa Williams and Andi Elliott, also seniors, each contributed two RBIs against Prescott (10-1, 4-1 Grand Canyon). Freshman Gianna Baca scored three runs for Flagstaff, which has lost just one game in April so far.
Flagstaff hosts Prescott to cap off the two-game series of the regular season on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Baseball
Volunteers 6, Panthers 3
Coconino gave up five runs in the opening inning and couldn't grind its way back, falling to Lee Williams in Kingman on Tuesday as the host snapped a two-game skid.
The 13th-ranked 4A Panthers (5-5, 3-4 Grand Canyon Region) scored a run each in the first, third and sixth innings, led by Trevor Sevier's 1-for-4 performance at the plate as he tried to help his own cause on the mound. Sevier pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up six runs -- three earned -- on six hits and three walks.
Sevier recorded an RBI but was left stranded on base four times, and Jacob Clouse drove in a run for the Panthers, who are now losers of three of their last five ballgames.
Garrett Diem kept Coconino's batters from producing for the win, striking out 11 total while issuing three walks across six innings.
Tanner Johnson, Adrian Marquez and Quinn Mickelson each scored a run for Coconino, a team under new coaching leadership this season.
Lee Williams, ranked No. 11 in the 4A, improved to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Grand Canyon Region.
The teams finish up the regular-season series at Coconino for a Thursday game set for a 3:45 p.m. start.
Boys tennis
Eagles 9, Bulldogs 0
Four different Flagstaff singles players bageled their opposition Tuesday while on the road in a match against a struggling Barry Goldwater team as the visitors cruised to a victory.
Alejandro Acuna, Daniel Muscarella, Nicholas Conto and Quinn Kolodinsky all finished with clean sweeps for the ninth-ranked Division II Eagles (10-0, 7-0Section Two), with just one regular-season matches remaining for the team after they topped Cactus Shadows on the road Wednesday, 7-2.
With both of their next opponent ranked outside the top 15 of the division, Flagstaff has a path to a perfect ending before the postseason begins.
Camden Hagerman, playing at No.1 for the Eagles, tallied a 6-1, 6-0 win, with Sam Jensen claiming court three, 6-1, 6-2.
Flagstaff will play Lee Williams on the road next Wednesday.
Eagles 6, Yeti 9
Basis Flagstaff, ranked 24th in the D-III, fell at Forest Highlands to Anthem Prep Tuesday, dropping to 2-3-1 overall.
Playing at No. 1 singles for the Yeti, sophomore Jaden Zeng won 6-0, 7-5 for his team's lone win off the doubles courts. He paired with Daniel Korm, also a sophomore, for an 8-6 outcome in their favor at doubles No. 1. At doubles court three, Colm Cawood and Aaron Jensen added an 8-4 win for the Yeti, who have four regular-season matches remaining including the next against Page at Continental Country Club in Flagstaff.
It's the third time out of four projected regular-season meetings the No. 7-ranked D-III Eagles (7-1, 6-0 Section Six) defeated the Yeti.
Basis Flagstaff's Thursday contest against Page is set for a 1 p.m. start.
Girls tennis
Yeti 6, Eagles 3
Basis Flagstaff swept doubles and did enough in singles to hold off Anthem Prep on Tuesday for a victory at Forest Highlands to start a win streak and complete the regular-season sweep of the Eagles.
Ranked No. 9, the D-III Yeti (6-2) saw straight-set wins at No. 1 from Aeliana Ricci, No. 3 from Sarah Buckley and No. 4 from Abby Buckley, who are all sophomores.
The Buckleys teamed up at No. 2 doubles and clawed their way to a 9-8 victory.
Ricci improved to 7-1 in singles contests and 7-0 in doubles.
Anthem Prep (5-3, 4-3 Section Six), 16th in the division, saw a spotless two-match win streak end.
Basis Flagstaff will take on Page at 1 p.m. at Continental Country Club.
Spartans 6, Bulldogs 3
Aubrie Fitzsimmons and Amber Harlan both had clean sweeps, and No. 41 NPA beat No. 35 Kingman Tuesday at Continental Country club, improving to 2-6 overall while winning a second straight match and avoiding the regular-season series sweep against the Bulldogs.
Fitzsimmons won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0, and Harlan followed suit at No. 4, with Elizabeth Dale-Rusk coming out ahead at No. 5, 6-2, 6-0, and Sadie Snow outlasting her opponent in three sets at No. 6.
NPA is schedule to play Anthem Prep for a Thursday meeting at Ironwood Country Club for a 2 p.m. match.