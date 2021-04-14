Local Roundup: Coconino beach volleyball knocks off No. 2 Deer Valley on road

The Panthers know they have a roster that can make some noise, especially when the postseason comes along, but were not quite sure where they really stood after playing so many weaker opponents this season.

They got one of their first real tests of the spring Wednesday on the road against the Deer Valley Skyhawks and passed, topping the second-ranked Division II team, 3-2, to remain perfect so far this season with just four regular-season matches remaining.

Coconino's No. 1 pairing of Brooke Parker and RiKenna Curtis finished with a 21-13, 21-16 win to help secure the victory, with the duo on court three providing a key victory as well. After losing the opening game 21-13, Hope Williamson and Elyce Palmer evened things up in the second, 21-16, before winning the decider 15-13 for the D-II Panthers, who entered the day ranked No. 8.

"Great matchup that was a great team win," Panthers co-head coach Greta Hannemann said. "Our girls never gave up and just kept battling. Huge team win for us."

Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham also went the distance at court two for Coconino (7-0, 1-0 Section Four), but fell in the third set. The duo won the opener 21-18, then dropped the second 21-18 and the third 15-13.

Coconino handed Deer Valley (5-1) it's first loss of the season,