Local Roundup: Coconino baseball snaps two-game skid with win over Lake Havasu

Coconino baseball snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 9-2 victory on the road against the Lake Havasu Knights. The Panthers hold a 7-7 record and were No. 17 in the latest 4A Conference rankings.
After scoring just eight combined runs in the past two games, Coconino’s bats heated up against the Knights for nine. The Panthers connected for 14 hits, drew six walks and struck out just three times.
The Panthers’ next game will be another road trip, as Coconino travels to play No. 25 Peoria (9-7) on Tuesday.
Tennis
The AIA announced the brackets for boys and girls doubles and singles individual tennis championships on Saturday. Rounds 1 and 2 are set to begin on April 30. Seven singles and doubles duos will represent the city of Flagstaff in Phoenix and Glendale.
D-II boys doubles
Flagstaff senior Sam Jensen and junior Daniel Muscarella vs. Centennial senior Kaidan Frenzel and senior Cade Rogers, 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Tennis Center.
Flagstaff sophomore Nicholas Conto and senior Quinn Kolodinsky vs. Nogales senior Jacob Molera and junior Jose Rubio, 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Tennis Center.
D-III boys singles
Flagstaff freshman No. 7 Camden Hagerman vs. Sahuarita freshman Jacob Walton, noon, Phoenix Tennis Center.
Flagstaff sophomore Alejandra Acuna vs. Catalina Foothills sophomore No. 1 Jared Perry, noon, Phoenix Tennis Center.
D-III girls doubles
Northland Prep freshman Jennifer Delaney/freshman Arushi Patel vs. St. David senior Claire Daley/sophomore Sydney Haynie, 11:30 a.m., Paseo Racquet Center.
D-III girls singles
Basis Flagstaff junior No. 8 Aeliana Ricci vs. Tombstone senior Jazmine Gil-Urias, 10 a.m., Paseo Racquet Center.
D-III boys singles
Basis Flagstaff sophomore No. 6 Jaden Zeng vs. Willcox junior Hunter Childers, 1 p.m., Paseo Racquet Center.