Local Roundup: Coconino baseball snaps two-game skid with win over Lake Havasu

Coconino baseball snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 9-2 victory on the road against the Lake Havasu Knights. The Panthers hold a 7-7 record and were No. 17 in the latest 4A Conference rankings.

After scoring just eight combined runs in the past two games, Coconino’s bats heated up against the Knights for nine. The Panthers connected for 14 hits, drew six walks and struck out just three times.

The Panthers’ next game will be another road trip, as Coconino travels to play No. 25 Peoria (9-7) on Tuesday.

Tennis

The AIA announced the brackets for boys and girls doubles and singles individual tennis championships on Saturday. Rounds 1 and 2 are set to begin on April 30. Seven singles and doubles duos will represent the city of Flagstaff in Phoenix and Glendale.

D-II boys doubles

Flagstaff senior Sam Jensen and junior Daniel Muscarella vs. Centennial senior Kaidan Frenzel and senior Cade Rogers, 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Tennis Center.

Flagstaff sophomore Nicholas Conto and senior Quinn Kolodinsky vs. Nogales senior Jacob Molera and junior Jose Rubio, 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Tennis Center.

D-III boys singles