LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino baseball rakes in blowout win over Mingus Union

Juniors Quinn Mickelson and Cooper Derr each had four RBIs, and the Coconino Panthers baseball team kept up its current surge of run production Thursday at home, toppling the Mingus Union Marauders, 19-1, to win in five innings via the mercy rule.

Coconino came out of the dugout swinging to start the Grand Canyon Region ballgame, putting seven runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. The Panthers, sitting at 13th in the 4A Conference rankings as of Friday, handed the No. 22 Marauders a 12-8 loss Tuesday in Cottonwood.

Mickelson homered in the Thursday game and Derr had a double, and only three Coconino batters stuck out.

Conner Calahan got the win on the mound for the Panthers (9-4, 6-2 Grand Canyon). He pitched all five innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks. He recorded five strikeouts along the way, and Coconino came way with its third straight victory.

Coconino is slated to stay at home and take on the Lee Williams Volunteers for a region game Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Volunteers 8, Eagles 6

Flagstaff was unable to complete the season sweep of Lee Williams, losing on the road Thursday after beating its Grand Canyon Region opponent by four runs on Monday.

Flagstaff (5-6, 1-5 Grand Canyon) gave the host a bit of the scare late in the game, but it was too little too late. The Eagles failed to put up a run until the top of the sixth, in which they scored four runs.

Spencer Smith went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run for the 24th-ranked 4A Eagles, who have now lost three of their last five games.

Flagstaff is scheduled to host 4A St. Marys, ranked 15th as of press time, for a Saturday game at 11 a.m.

Spartans 17, Falcons 16

Northland Prep outlasted North Pointe Prep Thursday at Sinagua Middle School to win a barnburner at home.

Leaf Bailen was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored for Spartans, who avoid the series sweep against its Central Region opponent.

It was the second time this season that 2A Northland Prep (3-8, 2-3 Central) scored 17 runs in a game.

North Pointe took a lead in the top of the third with a 13-run inning just after the hosts put up 10 runs in the bottom of the second. Down 16-11 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Spartans scored three runs in the inning and added three more in the fifth before the game was called early.

Northland Prep will play the second game of a three-game homestand as it takes on 1A Williams, which was ranked third in the conference as of press time Friday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. at Sinagua Middle School.

Softball

Marauders 6, Panthers 1

Taking on a fellow top-five team in the 4A Conference, fourth-ranked Coconino couldn't finish the regular-season series sweep of No. 5 Mingus Union Thursday in Cottonwood.

The loss snapped Coconino's (8-2, 5-1 Grand Canyon) eight-game win streak.

The Panthers will continue region softball when they take on the struggling Lee Williams Volunteers on the road Tuesday.

Eagles 18, Volunteers, 0

Flagstaff picked up where it left off with Lee Williams on Thursday, blanking its region foe for the second straight game to complete the series sweep.

Gracie Schmitz went off at the plate, finishing with a homer and nine RBIs for her 3-for-4 day. She also tallied a double, as No. 11 Flagstaff (7-4, 3-3 Grand Canyon) won its fourth game in its last five outings.

Schmitz did damage in the circle as well, pitching the complete game and recording as many strikeouts as her RBI count. She walked away with a five-inning perfect game under her belt.

Flagstaff hosts a conference ballgame against 13th-ranked Deer Valley on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Spartans 19, Falcons 0

Northland Prep (7-2, 3-0 Central) cruised to a bounce-back win Thursday at home as it played its second game of a four-game homestand, routing No. 15 North Pointe Prep for a region win.

Bella Giurlanda was 4 for 4 with seven RBIs and two triples for the Spartans, who lost to powerhouse Page two days prior. In the circle, Kianna Butler pitched a no-hitter, issuing two walks and recording 11 strikeouts.

The win completed the series sweep of the Falcons.

Northland Prep has a Saturday morning game against 1A Williams, which holds a No. 2 ranking, that's set to start at 11 a.m. at Sinagua.

