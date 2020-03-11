Local Roundup: Coconino baseball outlasts Lee Williams for 13-7 win on road

Coconino's bats heated up for a road win over a Grand Canyon Region opponent Tuesday in Kingman.
Kyle Casados went 4 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored, Zeke Anaya pitched 4 2/3 solid innings and the Panthers won their first game of the season to improve to 1-1, handing the Lee Williams Volunteers a 13-7 loss.
Anaya gave up two unearned runs on four hits and issued no walks in relief of Cole Thornsley. Coconino, scoring in all but one inning for the victory, broke a 7-all tie in the top of the sixth with five runs scored, and Lee Williams (2-2, 0-1 Grand Canyon) dropped a second straight ballgame.
Jordan Lucero went 2 for 4, finishing with three RBIs and a run scored to go with a double for the Panthers, who opened the game with a three-run first frame. Thornsley and Trevor Sevier, who scored three runs, also finished with a double.
Tyson Fousel had two RBIs for 4A Conference Coconino, which also got RBIs from Nathaniel Flores, Blake Wright, Evan Vander Valk and Tanner Johnson.
The Panthers are currently scheduled to host the Volunteers for a home opener at Coconino on Thursday, but so far this week the weather has caused rescheduling issues for most sports. Thursday's ballgame is slated for a 4 p.m. start, with rain in the forecast.
BEARS 5, EAGLES 0
Flagstaff fell at home to Bradshaw Mountain in each ballclub's Grand Canyon Region opener Monday.
Flagstaff had just two hits in the loss, struggling to get anything going against Bradshaw's Paxton Prentice, who pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 10 Eagles in his complete-game win.
Sylas Clerry and Isaiah Mews each got hits for Flagstaff, which moved to 2-1.
Eagles pitcher Justin Hanson had a solid outing, going five innings with six strikeouts and just one hit allowed, but he walked five batters. He had just one earned run but Bradshaw scored three times while he was on the mound -- all in the third inning.
The 4A Eagles (2-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) are scheduled to complete their two-game series with 4A Bradshaw at the Bears' field in Prescott Valley Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
A back-to-back that was supposed to start the week for the Panthers was cut in half due to weather Tuesday that forced 4A Coconino to reschedule its home opener against Lee Williams -- after the Volunteers handed the Panthers an 18-17 loss in Kingman Monday.
The winless Panthers sit at 0-2 to start the season, including the Grand Canyon Region loss to the Volunteers, who got the best of Coconino's Lexi Bartell. Bartell finished Monday with four innings pitched, allowing 16 earned runs on 12 hits while walking 11. She struck out seven batters.
Riley Mansfield homered for the Panthers in the top of the sixth inning, finishing her 2-for-5 day at the plate with two RBIs, three runs scored and a double. Coconino recorded seven runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Brooklynn Wong was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and as many runs scored for the Panthers, who didn't commit an error in the loss. All but one Coconino batter crossed for a run. Madelyn Clouse finished 4 for 4 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
COCONINO
The Division III Panthers girls squad came away from the weekend with a second-place finish at the Small School invite on Saturday at Chandler High School, scoring 75.5 total points behind D-III Snowflake's first-place total of 137.5.
Coconino's Grant Hagaman finished in first place in the pole vault with a personal best mark of 14-07 for a new school record, and the Panthers boys finished 12th in the team standings. The girls were paced by three gold finishes in Cathron Donaldson, who won the 400-meter race with a PR time of 1:00.07 as a freshman, and senior Charity Saganey, who claimed the the shot put gold with a 35-09 mark and the discus event with a 108-04 throw.
Senior Abigail Zacharias was runner-up in the triple jump for Coconino with a PR of 33-04, and junior Rachel Crowther took third place in the high jump at 4-10.
Panthers senior Kaelynn Ashley finished second in the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:39.55 and was third in the 800m in 2:36.53. Panthers freshman Wheaten Smith added a bronze for Coconino in the 300m hurdles with a PR of 50.78, and she joined Ryanna Begay, Macy Smith and Cathron Donaldson for another third-place result in the 4x400m relay.
Also for the Coconino girls, Begay was seventh for a PR of 1:06.25 in the 400m, Kaliana Riley was eighth in the pole vault and Cathron Donaldson finished sixth in the long jump at 14-11.5.
For the Panthers on the boys side, Aaron Tafoya finished fourth in the shot put with a 42-08 for a personal best, and Riley Darnell got a new best mark in the event for eighth overall at 40-01.5. In the discus, Fidel Mercado finished fourth with a new best of 128-05. Panthers sophomore Timothy Rodriquez took eighth in the 200m with 23.13 for a PR.
The Panthers continue the season with the Shadow Ridge Showcase on Saturday.
NORTHLAND PREP
The D-IV Spartans girls crew cruised to first place at the NPA Skydome Classic in Flagstaff at Northern Arizona University on Saturday, with the program setting 55 new personal records to start the year.
In the first event, Spartans senior Ginger Blodgett crushed the field to win the 1600m run by nearly 20 seconds. In the boys 1600m junior Dana Leib-Perry won in more dramatic fashion by running shoulder-to-shoulder the entire homestretch before using his finishing kick to win by just 0.2 seconds. Two hours later, Blodgett won the 3200m by 54 seconds, while Leib-Perry took bronze in the boys 3200m.
The Northland Prep boys finished third as a team and they ended up with four provisional qualifiers.
In the second event on the track, senior Alex Zavala was challenged all the way to the finish line in the 400m but ended with a win for the NPA girls, getting a new PR and an automatic state meet qualifier.
Freshman Abigail Yanka grabbed two gold medals in the high jump and 60m dash, and two silver medals in the 200m and long jump for the Spartans. Sydney Sventek won gold in every event she entered, helping the Spartans take first as a team by 77 points over Sedona Red Rock. She won the long jump by nearly two feet and grabbed an automatic qualifier and an early-season top ranking in her division, won the 60m hurdles and anchored our 4x400m relay to a win. Junior Alexis Howie also had a dominating win in the triple jump, where she won by nearly 3 feet.
Senior Alyssa Sturm took silver behind Sventek in the 60m hurdles, and junior Rocco Giurlanda and freshman Lucas Pico went 1-2 in the boys 60m hurdles. Dena Pappas won a very tight 800m.
The Northland Prep girls 4x400m relay looked strong in winning gold. Freshman Heather Hayden ran the leadoff leg before handing it off to Howie, Pappas and Sventek. The foursome took control early and won by nine seconds.
Other medalists included Malakai Hanson, who ran a huge PR to take third in the 800m, took another bronze in the high jump and ran a stirring anchor leg in the 4x400m relay. Sophomore Hannah Finney was running her first track meet, but completed one of the more difficult doubles -- the 1600m and 3200m distance double. Despite running on tired legs, Finney utilized a fantastic finishing kick to grab bronze in the 3200m.
Senior Lakin Stapley and junior Madeline Dee both tossed strong personal bests in the shot put to move up to first and second in NPA’s school record book. They both easily surpassed the D-IV provisional qualifying standard in the process.
Northland Prep is slated to compete this weekend at the Rattler Booster invite in the Valley Saturday.
FLAGSTAFF
Eagles senior long-distance star Hanna Hall had a solid start to her spring Saturday in the Husky invite hosted by Horizon High School in Scottsdale, winning the 3200m on the women's side with a time of 11:16.83.
Hall's freshman sister, Mia, was third in the event, with teammate Breana Biggambler taking sixth in 12:31.73 for PR.
Allie Thurgood had a second-place finish in the girls 800m in 2:22.75, and taking 11th was Anna Harmon in 2:36.49 for Flagstaff, which finished ninth in the girls team standings. Harmon took eighth in the 400m.
Flagstaff's Corinna Haines was fourth in the pole vault, reaching 7-00.00, and teammates Zoe Schrag, Lauren Hagerman and Camie Sealover all came away with 11th-place results in the high jump at 4-06.
The Flagstaff boys finished sixth as a team and were led by their distance runners, with junior Max Davis clocking a 10:11.87 in the 32000m for silver. His teammates, Gabrial Harju and Ryan Hatch, finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the race. Flagstaff's Lance Harris finished eighth in the 1600m with a PR time of 4:45.18.
Flagstaff's Christian Lancaster was second in the long jump at 20-08.5, and teammate Graham Norris took third with a notch of 20-00.5. Flagstaff's Kenyan Nakai finished seventh in the event.
In the triple jump, Norris ended up with the bronze with a 40-00.5. In the 110m hurdles, Flagstaff's Matthew Stalker went 15.99 for sixth place. He also took ninth in the 300m hurdles and ninth in the pole vault.
Flagstaff is slated to compete at the Rattler Booster Invitational on Saturday in the Valley.