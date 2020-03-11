Local Roundup: Coconino baseball outlasts Lee Williams for 13-7 win on road

The Northland Prep boys finished third as a team and they ended up with four provisional qualifiers.

In the second event on the track, senior Alex Zavala was challenged all the way to the finish line in the 400m but ended with a win for the NPA girls, getting a new PR and an automatic state meet qualifier.

Freshman Abigail Yanka grabbed two gold medals in the high jump and 60m dash, and two silver medals in the 200m and long jump for the Spartans. Sydney Sventek won gold in every event she entered, helping the Spartans take first as a team by 77 points over Sedona Red Rock. She won the long jump by nearly two feet and grabbed an automatic qualifier and an early-season top ranking in her division, won the 60m hurdles and anchored our 4x400m relay to a win. Junior Alexis Howie also had a dominating win in the triple jump, where she won by nearly 3 feet.

Senior Alyssa Sturm took silver behind Sventek in the 60m hurdles, and junior Rocco Giurlanda and freshman Lucas Pico went 1-2 in the boys 60m hurdles. Dena Pappas won a very tight 800m.

The Northland Prep girls 4x400m relay looked strong in winning gold. Freshman Heather Hayden ran the leadoff leg before handing it off to Howie, Pappas and Sventek. The foursome took control early and won by nine seconds.