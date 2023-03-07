The Coconino Panthers baseball team continued its undefeated start to the season with an 18-2 win at Peoria Monday.

Coconino scored eight runs through two innings, blowing the game open early. Peoria scored two in the fifth inning, but it was not enough as the Panthers won in five innings via mercy rule.

Senior Jackson Hammond led the Panthers (3-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon), going 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs. Senior Jacob Clouse went 3 for 5, recording three runs and scoring three runs.

Coconino will visit Moon Valley Wednesday in Phoenix.

Eagles 8, Owls 0

Flagstaff pushed its record to 2-0 (0-0 Grand Canyon) with a shutout win at Agua Fria Monday in Avondale.

Flagstaff and Agua Fria were even through two innings, before the Eagles scored a run in the top of the third. The Eagles slowly increased their lead, and added five in the seventh to put the game away.

Freshman Will Carpenter pitched six shutout innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits and a walk. Sophomore Connor Iniguez closed the game, striking out two batters in the bottom of the seventh inning to finish off the win.

Carpenter also went 2 for 3 from the plate, scoring two runs and hitting a double.

The Eagles will host Thunderbird Wednesday if weather permits.

Softball

Eagles 18, Owls 0

Flagstaff needed just five runs to win by mercy rule at Agua Fria in Avondale Monday.

Freshman pitchers Cailee Culwell and Norah Kennelly combined to allow just one hit and four walks through five innings.

Flagstaff scored at least one run in each inning, including seven in the top of the first frame. Juniors Gianna Baca, Olivia Lanssens and Angelica Evans each hit for two RBIs, as did senior Gracie Schmitz.

The Eagles (2-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will visit Thunderbird in Phoenix Wednesday.

Beach volleyball

Panthers 5, Lions 0

Coconino earned its first win of the season, sweeping North Valley Christian Monday in Anthem.

The Panthers (1-1, 0-0 Section IV) will visit Trivium Prep in Goodyear Wednesday.

Girls tennis

Yeti 9, Scorpions 0

Basis Flagstaff opened its spring season with a victory at Sedona Red Rock Monday, sweeping the Scorpions.

Each of the six singles players swept their respective opponents. Sophomore Niya Crowder led the way, winning 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot. Seniors Kusuma Teluguntla and Naomi Crowder won 8-0 at the No. 3 doubles spot.

The Yeti (1-0, 0-0 Section VI) were set to visit Kingman Tuesday.