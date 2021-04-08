Local Roundup: Coconino baseball beats Mingus Union, wins 2nd in a row

The 4A Coconino Panthers have been up and down, but they are on the up this week.
The Panthers swept 4A Grand Canyon region opponent Mingus Union, capping off the series with a 13-1 win Thursday afternoon in Cottonwood. The Panthers also beat the Marauders at home on Tuesday.
Also in 4A baseball news, the initial power rankings were released Tuesday. The Panthers came in at No. 11 while the undefeated Flagstaff Eagles came in at No. 5 as all three other undefeated 4A teams are in the top five.
Coconino never trailed in Wednesday's win and got a strong day from the pitching staff allowing just two hits off Mingus while striking out six Marauders' batters.
Coconino's batters went for 12 hits and drew seven walks against the Marauders' pitching rotation.
Coconino gets its second win a row, which has come after a two-game losing streak that followed a two-game winning streak. The Panthers haven't won or loss more than two games in a row.
The 11th-ranked Panthers (5-4, 3-3 4A Grand Canyon) take on No. 10 Lee Williams (5-3, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon) Tuesday in Kingman.
Softball
Marauders 10, Marauders 3
The second-ranked Mingus Marauders are rolling through the 4A Grand Canyon region, and the No. 20 Coconino Panthers were next up this week.
Coconino fell to the Marauders 10-3 at home Thursday, capping off a 0-2 week against Mingus Union. The Panthers fall to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the 4A Grand Canyon after the back-to-back losses this week.
Against the Marauders on Thursday the Panthers were only able to get three hits as Izabel Pozar, Hannah Thornsley and Marissa Rodriguez recorded hits.
Coconino hosts No. 5 Prescott Saturday at Coconino High School at 1 p.m.
Eagles 16, Volunteers 3
The 4A Eagles took their third win a row and their second over 4A Lee Williams, sweeping the series against the Volunteers 16-3 at home.
The Eagles, ranked ninth in the initial 4A softball rankings, moved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the 4A Grand Canyon. The Eagles have only lost to No. 2 Mingus Union.
Flagstaff will host 3A Wickenburg on Monday.
Beach volleyball
Panthers 5, Demons 0
The D-II Coconino Panthers apparently can't drop a game. The Panthers took their fifth win in five tries this season -- the past four being sweeps -- with a clean win over Section Four opponent Dysart Wednesday on the road.
The perfect Panthers will get back to the Valley Friday to take on D-II Seton Catholic.
Crusaders 5, Eagles 0
While the Panthers remained perfect, the D-II Eagles watched their four-match win streak come to a close Wednesday on the road at D-II Northwest Christian.
The hosting Crusaders handed the Eagles a 5-0 sweep, as Flagstaff falls to 4-2 overall. The Eagles will host Section Four foe Mohave Monday at Flagstaff Athletic Club East.
