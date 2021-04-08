Local Roundup: Coconino baseball beats Mingus Union, wins 2nd in a row

The 4A Coconino Panthers have been up and down, but they are on the up this week.

The Panthers swept 4A Grand Canyon region opponent Mingus Union, capping off the series with a 13-1 win Thursday afternoon in Cottonwood. The Panthers also beat the Marauders at home on Tuesday.

Also in 4A baseball news, the initial power rankings were released Tuesday. The Panthers came in at No. 11 while the undefeated Flagstaff Eagles came in at No. 5 as all three other undefeated 4A teams are in the top five.

Coconino never trailed in Wednesday's win and got a strong day from the pitching staff allowing just two hits off Mingus while striking out six Marauders' batters.

Coconino's batters went for 12 hits and drew seven walks against the Marauders' pitching rotation.

Coconino gets its second win a row, which has come after a two-game losing streak that followed a two-game winning streak. The Panthers haven't won or loss more than two games in a row.

The 11th-ranked Panthers (5-4, 3-3 4A Grand Canyon) take on No. 10 Lee Williams (5-3, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon) Tuesday in Kingman.

Softball

Marauders 10, Marauders 3