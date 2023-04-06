The No. 25 Coconino softball team avoided suffering a sweep on the season against No. 29 Mingus Union Wednesday at Coconino High School.

The Panthers (6-4, 2-3 Grand Canyon Region) defeated the Marauders 3-2 in Coconino's home opener on a walk-off walk.

With the bases loaded, senior Quinn Mickelson laid off a pitch to draw the fourth ball. Senior Connor Calahan scored and the Panthers celebrated escaping with a win in which they didn't hit particularly well.

“All glory goes to my boys. They started the inning off strong. I didn’t want to do too much, just wanted to produce and get the win,” Mickelson said.

He added: “I was looking for something I could hit hard. I was swinging at high fastballs all day, and he was hitting them. But luckily I held off on that one.”

Senior Tyler Ragan was a bright spot for Coconino offensively, going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Senior Jacob Clouse pitched a complete game for the Panthers, giving up just five hits in seven innings and striking out eight batters.

The Panthers will host Prescott Saturday for a 3 p.m. ballgame.

Eagles 11, Volunteers 0

No. 4 Flagstaff needed just five innings to remain undefeated Wednesday, knocking off Lee Williams in Kingman.

The Eagles (9-0, 5-0 Grand Canyon) scored three runs in the first inning and tacked on seven more in the fourth to blow open the lead.

Freshman Jake Carpenter and senior Heath Lopez were both perfect from the plate. Carpenter hit 3 for 3 with a double, triple, RBI and a run scored. Lopez went 2 for 2 with two runs and a walk. Senior Nick Lopez smacked a three-run home run. Senior Sammy Faust also hit a single in his one plate appearance and scored a run.

Senior Caleb Clifton pitched the first four innings, allowing just two hits. Sophomore Connor Iniguez closed out the win, pitching the final inning without allowing any runners on base.

Flagstaff will host Lee Williams for a Friday ballgame at 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Panthers 11, Marauders 0

No. 18 Coconino cruised to a region win Wednesday in its home opener, defeating Mingus Union in five innings.

The Panthers (6-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon) won their third consecutive game, including the sweep of the Marauders.

Three different Panthers batters -- junior Alyssa Fockler, freshman Baylee Barton and senior Victoria Lessley -- drove in two runs apiece. Fockler and sophomore Destiny Villas both hit home runs. Senior KodyLynn Watson and senior Olivia Gomez were both efficient, going 2 for 2 from the plate.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso pitched a gem, allowing just one hit in five innings and striking out 12 batters.

The Panthers will host Prescott Saturday at 1 p.m.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Knights 0

No. 11 Flagstaff won its fifth consecutive match Wednesday, defeating Lake Havasu on the road.

The Division II Eagles (5-1, 1-0 Section Two) have gone a combined 27-0 in individual matches in their three last team contests.

Sophomore Braden Jones and junior Wyatt Smithson both won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5 and 6 singles, respectively.

Juniors Camden Hagerman and Zachary Miller won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. The pair is 3-0 and has dropped just one combined game so far as a pair.

The Eagles were set to host seventh-ranked Prescott for the top spot in the section Thursday at Thorpe Park.