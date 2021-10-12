LOCAL ROUNDUP: Coconino 3rd, Flagstaff 13th in initial football power rankings

Flagstaff senior Kevin Pawesiema Jr (17:59) took third in the boys open race. Junior Sami Fournier (19:20) was Flagstaff's next finisher, crossing the finish line 13th overall.

Soonwy Mana Lomayestewa (23:33) was Flagstaff's top finisher in the freshman girls race, placing fifth overall.

Flagstaff, Coconino, Northland Prep and Basis Flagstaff will participate in the Flagstaff City Meet on Wednesday at Buffalo Park.

Classifications

The initial AIA conference alignment for the 2022-24 school years (used for all sports excluding football) were announced by the AIA on Tuesday.

Flagstaff is set to move to 5A, while Coconino will remain in 4A. If these are final, the Panthers and Eagles will no longer be region foes and will play as nonconference opponents.

These classifications are based on AIA's enrollment numbers. Flagstaff (1,730) is 20 more than Flowing Wells (1,710), which is the highest enrollment for 4A. Coconino (1,610) has 11th most of 4A schools.

Appeals to change conference or region can be submitted by Oct. 19.

