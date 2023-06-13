Three Flagstaff-area club softball teams donned medals in the Cool Pines Beat the Heat softball tournament in Prescott over the weekend.

The USA Athletics 18U team, made up primarily of youth softball players from Flagstaff interspersed with a few others from around northern Arizona, won the 18U title with a 4-2 win over Firecrackers-Guadian 18U from Chandler in the championship game.

Northland Prep Academy graduate Reannan Butler, who led the Spartans to their first 2A Conference runner-up finish in the spring, pitched a gem. She allowed just two runs and struck out six batters in the championship game. Coconino junior Danica Kern led the way offensively, going 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run and a walk.

In the 16U championship game, two teams from the Flagstaff-area Scrappers programs faced off. Scrappers-Kennelly beat Scrappers-Lopez 8-0 to claim the title. Flagstaff Eagles sophomore Cailee Culwell pitched a shutout for Scrappers-Kennelly to win.

Flagstaff will host the USA Softball Arizona State Championship beginning July 1.