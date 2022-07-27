LOCAL ROUNDUP: Club softball team ends run in California

The USA Athletics AZ Fockler softball team ended its run at the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship tournament in Irvine, California, Wednesday on a 5-3 loss to New Lenox Lightning.

The girls, attempting to fight through four games in one day on the loser's side of the double-elimination bracket, won their first game Wednesday, 6-4, over Explosion. Down 3-1 after two innings, AZ Fockler scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to a lead against the same Explosion squad that had defeated the Flagstaff-based squad two days prior.

In the second game, mere hours later, AZ Fockler led 3-2 after three innings. But the Lightning scored two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to keep their tournament run alive.

The ballclub played 15 games in eight days across two separate tournaments.

College volleyball

Bree Davis, a former All-Section and All-State volleyball player for the Flagstaff Eagles, was named the interim head coach of the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets in Spearfish, South Dakota, the school announced on Monday.

Davis played at Grand Canyon University and the University of Great Falls before starting her coaching career. She made stops at Coconino High School and Northern Arizona, among other spots, before becoming a graduate assistant coach at Southern Arkansas University from 2019 to 2021. She was named an assistant coach at Black Hills State in June of 2021 and moved up the ranks on Monday after former coach Kristin Carmichael made the move to a spot as an assistant athletic director.

"Coach Davis has hit the ground running since the day she stepped foot on campus and has been a tremendous addition to coach Carmichael's staff and the volleyball program," Padraic McMeel, BHSU Athletic Director, said in a press release. "I am excited for Coach Davis to serve as our coach and continue taking the BHSU Volleyball program to new heights."

"I want to thank both Padraic and Kristin for trusting me to step into this position," Davis added in the release. "I fell in love with this school, town and program the moment I arrived a year ago, and I am eager and excited to get started and look forward to a great year ahead."

Black Hills State opens its season against Rockhurst in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 26.

College baseball

Goldpanners 11, Star Chasers 5

Flagstaff dropped the first of its six-game series to end the summer season at the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks on Monday in Fairbanks.

The Goldpanners took an 8-0 lead after the first two innings.

Alaska's Cole Alexander went 3 for 4 from the plate with seven RBIs and a run. Star Chasers second baseman Drew Barrigan led the way for Flagstaff, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. The teams were set to play again on Tuesday evening.