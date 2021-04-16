Local Roundup: Clerry, team effort on offense helps Flagstaff baseball edge Prescott to remain perfect

Five different batters drove in runs, Sylas Clerry pitched 6 1/3 solid innings and Flagstaff edged Prescott Thursday for a 6-5 road win, keeping its record perfect in the process.

Spencer Smith went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Justin Hanson hit a home run for the 4A Conference Eagles, who sit at No. 3 in the rankings. Flagstaff (12-0, 8-0 Grand Canyon Region) has now won three total games decided by one run this year.

Clerry allowed four earned runs on six hits, struck out seven batters and issued four walks, improving to six wins to stay in a four-way tie atop of the state in that category as of Friday's press time. Bodie Maier closed the game on the mound, striking out one and giving up one hit.

Clerry also finished with two runs scored after helping his own cause with a 4-for-5 day at the plate that included a registering a triple.

Ranked No. 13, Prescott (6-6, 3-3 Grand Canyon) dropped its fourth straight game.

Flagstaff returns home for a two-game homestand that starts with 28th-ranked 4A Deer Valley Saturday at noon and then begins the crosstown rivalry series against Coconino at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Softball

Panthers 15, Volunteers 3