LOCAL ROUNDUP: CHS volleyball ends season with 4-1 loss at Mesquite

No. 12-seeded Coconino beach volleyball had its season come to an end Monday on a 4-1 loss to fifth-seeded Mesquite in the first round of the Division II state tournament in Gilbert.

Seniors Cate Clifton and Maraya Sedillo won, 21-19, 21-14, for the Panthers' lone victory at fours. The rest of the Panthers players lost in straight sets against the Wildcats.

Coconino finished the spring with an overall record of 8-6, going 3-1 in the Section Four standings, with a young squad that is expected to return six non-seniors.

Girls tennis

Spartans 6, Panthers 3

No. 31 Northland Preparatory girls tennis defeated No. 68 Coconino in Flagstaff on Monday.

Jennifer Delaney, Aelia Raab, Josie Shinkle, Maddox Schuessler and Ashe Salleigo each earned singles victories at courts two through six in straight sets.

Coconino's Ellie Johnston and Northland Prep's Arushi Patel battled at No. 1 singles, the former prevailing 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

The Panthers won two of the three doubles matches.

D-II Coconino (0-15, 0-8 Section Two) ended its season with the loss.

The D-III Spartans (4-5, 2-5 Section Six) were set to host seventh-ranked D-III Basis Flagstaff for a Tuesday match.

Falcons 8, Eagles 1

No. 14 Flagstaff narrowly avoided a sweep at No. 5 Cactus Shadows on Monday.

Freshmen Ilianna Muscarella and Kaitlyn Barr picked up Flagstaff's lone win, earning a 9-8 victory at the third doubles flight.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a record of 11-3 (5-3 Section Two) and will await their final ranking to see if they qualified for the D-II state tourney.

Boys tennis

Eagles 7, Falcons 2

No. 7 Flagstaff defeated No. 20 Cactus Shadows on Monday, pushing its Section Two record to 7-0 on Monday.

Camden Hagerman, Alejando Acuna, Kendrick Estes, Rowan Hawkins and Van Wiederholt each won in straight sets in their singles matches.

The Eagles (12-1, 7-0 Section Two) were set to wrap up the regular season with a road match at No. 14 Greenway on Tuesday. Eagles' No. 1 Hagerman will get a chance to face off with Greenway's sophomore, Matthew Johanson, who was the runner up in the D-II singles state tournament a year ago.

