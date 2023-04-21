The Coconino Panthers softball team cruised to an 11-2 victory over crosstown rival Flagstaff Thursday at Flagstaff High School.

The ninth-ranked 4A Conference Panthers won their 13th consecutive game and now boast a Grand Canyon Region-leading 9-1 record. They hold a mark of 14-1 overall.

Flagstaff, meanwhile, now sits at 13-3 (9-2 Grand Canyon) and is ranked No. 16.

Panthers sophomore Destiny Villas was efficient at the plate, going 4 for 4 with four RBIs and a stolen base. Senior KodyLynn Watson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Tso pitched all seven innings, striking out 14 batters and giving up just six hits.

Coconino will host Shadow Mountain for a Saturday game at 2 p.m., and the Eagles will visit Coconino to end the regular season Monday.

Spartans 11, Sand Devils 1

No. 3 2A Northland Prep Academy won its 13th consecutive game, and 10th by mercy rule, Thursday, beating 3A Page at home at Sinagua Middle School.

The Spartans (13-1, 8-0 Central) were led by sophomore Kianna Butler on both ends of the field. She pitched all six innings, giving up just three hits and striking out 13 batters. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs and a home run. Senior Bella Giurlanda added a two-run homer.

Northland Prep will play a doubleheader against North Pointe Prep and Phoenix Christian Monday to end the regular season.

Baseball

Spartans 13, Falcons 1

No. 21 Northland Prep needed just four innings to beat North Pointe Prep Thursday in Phoenix.

The 2A Spartans (7-5, 5-2 Central) were boosted by an efficient day at the plate from senior Jeremiah Wilson, who went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, two triples and three runs. Junior Jordan Donahue also went 3 for 4, collecting three RBIs and three runs. He also stole three bases.