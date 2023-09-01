The Coconino Panthers cross country team started its fall season with a great showing at the Rick Baker Hopi Invitational Tuesday at Hopi High School.

The girls team took first place with a score of 27, beating second-place Hopi (55) and the rest of the field by a wide margin. All five of Coconino's scorers finished with top-nine times. Mary McGinlay won the individual race with a 5K time of 21:54.57. Sara McCabe took second, finishing in 22:48.92.

Addison Stenman (23:59.90), Savannah McKerracher (24:10.82) and Sayler Smith (24:20.00) finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

The Panthers boys placed fifth with a score of 132. Holbrook won the meet, scoring 76. Coconino's Nicholas Wolfe took third individually, running the race in a time of 16:57.94.

Coconino will participate with the other Flagstaff teams in the Peaks Invitational Saturday at Buffalo Park.

NPA

The Spartans also showed some promise in their first meet of the season. Northland Prep's boys placed first on Monday in the Opening Night in Paradise meet in Surprise.

Northland Prep scored 80 points, beating out second-place ALA-West Foothills (105) by 25 points.

Freshman Yohanes Van Meerten took first individually with a time of 16:27.4 in the 5K.

The girls only had four racers and did not record an official score. But Jaelyn Weiss was the Spartans' top finisher with a second-place time of 21:20.9.

The Spartans will join the other area teams at Buffalo Park Saturday.

Volleyball

Eagles 3, Panthers 0

Flagstaff pushed its record to 2-0 (0-0 Grand Canyon) with a home sweep over Paradise Honors Wednesday.

The Eagles had a much easier time putting the Panthers away than the match before in a 3-2 victory at Thunderbird on Monday.

Flagstaff was set to visit Arcadia Friday.

Close Flagstaff's Lilly Hartman (11) bumps the ball during a volleyball match against Paradise Honors Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Flagstaff's Macie Moseng (16) and Rachel Hagerman (8) jump together to make a block during a volleyball match against Paradise Honors Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Flagstaff's Lilly Hartman (11) spikes the during a volleyball match against Paradise Honors Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Flagstaff's and Paradise Honors' varsity volleyball seniors laugh as they sing the national anthem together before beginning their game Wednesday evening in Memorial Gymnasium. Flagstaff's Sophie Krassner (15) tips the ball over the net during a volleyball match against Paradise Honors Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. Flagstaff's student section holds up their pinkies in support of their team as they work to score the winning point of their volleyball match Wednesday evening during the girls' varsity volleyball game against Paradise Honors. The students attending the game dressed in pink Gallery: FHS Volleyball vs Paradise Honors

Badgers 3, Panthers 0

Coconino couldn't pick up its first win of the season Wednesday, falling in its region opener at Prescott.

Each set came with identical scores of 25-20. The Panthers fell to 0-2 (0-1 Grand Canyon). They were set to play in an exhibition tournament beginning Friday in Payson.