Despite some less-than-ideal local weather conditions for spring sports, the beach volleyball season began this week.

The Coconino Panthers lost 5-0 at Estrella Foothills in Goodyear Tuesday in the teams' season opener.

Adison Calahan and Elissa Herring won their first set at the No. 5 spot, 21-10, but dropped the next two games, 21-15, 15-13. Each of the rest of the Panthers' duos fell in straight sets.

Coconino is scheduled to host Valley Christian next Tuesday.

Indoor volleyball

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) made new rule changes to indoor high school volleyball for the 2023-24 season, the federation announced.

One highlight of the rule changes was the expansion of the coaching zone. The coaching zone is now defined as the area from the libero replacement zone to the area beyond the end line and the sideline extended. Also, the NFHS will now allow one assistant coach to stand within the coaching zone during dead-ball situations, unlike past seasons. The assistant coach standing within the coaching zone may change throughout the match. All other assistant coaches must remain seated.

“The committee felt it was necessary to better define the space in which coaches are allowed to stand and instruct both players on the floor and on the bench while also providing some flexibility for specialized coaching by assistant coaches during dead-ball situations,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Volleyball Rules Committee.

The NFHS also changed its rules for jewelry on the court.

The new rule states that all jewelry must be removed, except small, secured studs or posts worn above the chin. No jewelry is permitted below the chin, including string bracelets, commemorative bracelets and body jewelry. In addition, taping over jewelry is not permitted.

“Other NFHS and volleyball rules codes have been addressing the allowance of jewelry over recent years,” Atkinson said. “The committee’s decision to align with NCAA volleyball jewelry rules was to both minimize the risk of injury by limiting the type and location of jewelry and create consistency for officials and student-athletes.”