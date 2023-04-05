The Coconino beach volleyball team couldn't break Valley Christian's three-match win streak Tuesday, as the No. 21 Panthers fell 5-0 to the No. 8 Trojans at Coconino High School.

The Panthers (3-5, 1-1 Section Four) dropped their second consecutive match, and both teams dealt with temperatures below 30 degrees at the beginning of the contest, along with heavy winds and little sunshine.

Coconino, with a plethora of young players starting on the varsity level for the first time, has had trouble competing with Division II's top opponents to this point.

Sophomores Lucy Steigler and Ava Gray were a bit of bright spot in Tuesday's match, battling and taking their match to three sets at the No. 3 slot. After falling 21-14 in the first set, the duo bounced back to win 21-16 in the second. However, the Trojans' threes went on an early run in the tiebreaker and took it, 15-9.

Senior Rhyen Hannemann and sophomore Raleigh Poulter were also competitive in their match at fours, but fell 21-17, 21-15.

Coconino was set to visit Mohave in a Wednesday section matchup.

Close CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Rhyen Hannemann (9) digs the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Elissa Herring plays the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Ava Gray (right) passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Lucy Steigler sends the ball over the net Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Kayla Derryberry passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Laurel Cernohous dives for the ball Tuesday afternoon during a home match against Valley Christian. CHS Beach Volleyball vs Valley Christian Coconino's Raleigh Poulter (42) passes the ball Tuesday afternoon during a match against Valley Christian at Coconino High School. Gallery: CHS beach volleyball blanked by Valley Christian The Coconino beach volleyball was swept on Tuesday at home by a rolling Valley Christian team.

Horizon Honors Eagles 3, Flagstaff Eagles 2

No. 12 Flagstaff dropped a close match at No. 16 Horizon Honors in Phoenix Tuesday.

Flagstaff (4-2, 2-0 Section four) has lost two of its last three matches after going 3-0 to start the spring season.

Sophomore Macie Moseng and senior Haylee Gilleland won convincingly at the No. 1 pairing, earning a 21-13, 21-14 victory. Junior Cydnie Henes and sophomore Ava Collins won 21-17, 19-21, 15-5 at threes.

Flagstaff was set to visit Northwest Christian for a Wednesday contest in Phoenix.

The Eagles defeated the Crusaders 5-0 in last year's D-II quarterfinal, but Northwest Christian boasts a record of 8-1, is riding a six-match win streak and is ranked No. 5 heading into the match. Flagstaff was also scheduled to take on another Wednesday match later in the day against Mountainside.

Girls tennis

Eagles 7, Matadors 2

No. 17 Flagstaff won its sixth consecutive match Tuesday, defeating Shadow Mountain in Phoenix.

The D-II Eagles (6-1, 1-0 Section Two) swept the three doubles matches. Freshman Kaitlyn Barr and sophomore Annika Didovic took the No. 1 doubles win with ease, 8-2, while sophomores Ilianna Muscarella and Ana Drinen won, 8-2, at the No. 3 position.

Barr also was Flagstaff's most dominant singles player, winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Individually, she boasts a perfect 14-0 record through this season.

Flagstaff will visit 10th-ranked Prescott for a Thursday match. The Badgers are riding a five-match win streak, including a 9-0 sweep over Deer Valley Tuesday.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Matadors 0

No. 17 Flagstaff defeated Shadow Mountain Tuesday in Phoenix, winning its fourth consecutive match in the process.

Junior Camden Hagerman, junior Zachary Miller and freshman August Fahy each dropped just one game in their respective singles matches as the No. 1, 3 and 5 spots, respectively.

The D-III Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Section Two) were set to visit Lake Havasu for a Wednesday contest.

Softball

No. 8 Northland Prep didn't even have to take the field to defeat Mountainside Tuesday, winning by forfeit.

The 2A Conference Spartans moved to 6-1 (4-0 Central Region) but have yet to play a true home game so far this spring.

NPA is set to host Phoenix Christian for a 3:45 p.m. Thursday ballgame at Sinagua Middle School.

Baseball

Coyotes 4, Spartans 1

No. 17 Northland Prep had its four-game win streak snapped at Camp Verde Tuesday.

Junior Jordan Donahue was solid for the Spartans offensively, going 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and scoring Northland Prep's lone run.

Northland Prep (4-3, 3-0 Central) will host Phoenix Christian for a 3:35 p.m. Thursday game at Sinagua Middle School.

Track and field

Northland Prep, Coconino and Flagstaff all took part in the Ron Smith Classic in Phoenix Saturday, with each team placing at least one athlete in the top 10 in both the boys and girls competitions.

Flagstaff girls

1600m Taylor Biggambler - 5th - 5:31.40 Bella Ciminieri - 7th - 5:36.04

High jump Rachel Hagerman - T-4th - 5-01 Cody Langdon - T-10th - 4-09



Coconino girls

3200m - Mary McGinlay - 5th - 12:20. 38

Pole vault - Raely Palmer - 8th - 9-04

NPA girls

3200m McKenna Marino - 8th - 12:42.76 Jaelyn Weiss - 9th - 12:44.88

Shot put - Noemi Rhon - 6th - 33-06.50

High jump - Abigail Yanka - T-10th - 4-09

Flagstaff boys

4x800 relay - Dash McQuivey, Cole Troxler, Spencer Lott, Shaydon Begay - 5th - 8:35.40

High jump - Tyler Tucker - T-9th - 5-09

Pole vault Tyler Tucker - 2nd - 13:04 Owen Firth - T-5th - 12-10

Long jump - Amare Menninger - T-9th - 19-07

Coconino boys

1600m - Nicholas Wolfe - 6th - 4:35.24

110m hurdle - Cole Hagaman - 9th - 16.34

Pole vault - Cole Hagaman - T-10th - 11-10

NPA boys

1600m Declan Norris - 9th - 4:41.66

Coconino and Northland Prep will both compete in the Scottsdale Distance Classic in Scottsdale Thursday, with non-distance runners set to compete in the Red Rocks Classic in Sedona Saturday. Flagstaff is set to participate in the Westside Evening Classic in Glendale Thursday, but will also have representation Saturday in Sedona.