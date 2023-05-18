After its deepest postseason run in team history, the Northland Prep Academy softball team had several players named to the 2A All-Conference teams for their play this season.

The Spartans, who reached the 2A state tournament's title game for the first time in program history, were led by senior Reannan Butler. She was named offensive player of the year. She boasted a .731 batting average, and totaled a team-high 36 RBIs and 38 hits. She also scored 19 runs.

Butler earned a first-team nod, along with teammates sophomore Kianna Butler and senior Bella Giurlanda.

Sophomore Audre Wilson made the second team, while sophomore Haley Cody, senior Christianna Janisse and junior Dakota Lakin earned spots on the honorable mention list.

Baseball

The 4A baseball awards came out this week, too. There were two Flagstaff players honored.

Junior Luke Hewes and freshman Will Carpenter made the second team.

The Eagles also had two seniors selected to play in the 4A Conference Senior All-Star Game. Luke Wilson and Heath Lopez will play in an exhibition set for Saturday, May 27, at Goodyear Ballpark, the spring home of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

Basketball

The National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) announced a significant rule change to high school basketball beginning in the 2023-24 season having to do with free-throw shooting.

Teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus, rather than the one-and-one scenario previously used. The process of getting to the bonus has also changed.

In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four."