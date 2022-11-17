LOCAL ROUNDUP: Burns wins title as CCC women claim fourth at national cross country race

Highlighted by a dominant title-winning performance, the Coconino Community College cross country program put together a strong showing at the NJCAA Division II national cross country meet in Tallahassee over the weekend.

Comets freshman Hayley Burns won the 5K individual women's title with a time of 18:22.8, finishing nearly 22 seconds faster than the runner-up time of 18:44.3 by Mesa's Anna Harmon.

The Comets, in their first national title race as a program, tied for fourth with Wallace State as a team on the women's side at 124 points, claiming the higher place thanks to its top five going 3-2 against Wallace State's five scorers.

Freshman Breana Biggambler finished 10th overall with a time of 19:41.5 for the Comets and teammate Whitney James was 34th in 20:38.0.

The CCC men's squad placed 23rd in the team standings. Kevin Pawesiema Jr. was the Comets' best finisher, coming in 95th out of 219 scorers with an 8K time of 29:16.6.

All of CCC's top-five finishers in the women's race were freshmen.

Volleyball

Grand Canyon All-Region volleyball teams were announced Thursday, voted on by the region coaches, and several Coconino and Flagstaff players were honored for their efforts this season.

Flagstaff Eagles sophomore Macie Moseng was named Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year, finishing the season with a team-high 60 service aces and 43 blocks. The young setter was also third on the team in kills (235) and second in assists (403).

Eagles senior libero Danica Wilson earned a defensive player of the year nod, totaling a team-high 564 digs and 513 serve receptions while committing just 68 reception errors. The Eagles finished the season with a record of 15-6, winning the Grand Canyon Region crown with a 12-0 mark and reaching the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals.

Flagstaff's Sophie Krassner, Moseng and Wilson, and Coconino senior Hope Williamson each were placed on the All-Region First Team.

The All-Region Second Team was populated by Flagstaff's Haylee Gilleland, Coconino's Eiley Palmer and Flagstaff's Fallon Peters.

Coconino's Laurel Cernohous and Kayla Derryberry, along with Flagstaff's Rachel Hagerman and Cydnie Henes, received honorable mention nods.

Basketball

The Basis Flagstaff Yeti swept a pair of games against Mayer on Wednesday in Flagstaff.

The girls started the day with a 40-27 win over the Wildcats, and the boys closed the night with a 57-37 victory.

Both teams start the season with a record of 1-0. Basis Flagstaff will host another doubleheader against Basis Phoenix on Saturday.