The AIA announced the Division II Section Four volleyball awards following the spring season, and both Flagstaff and Coconino had honorees.

Flagstaff senior Haylee Gilleland was named the section player of the year. She and sophomore partner Macie Moseng played as the ones pairing for the Eagles during the spring season. Together, they produced a record of 9-3 in the regular season. They also were seeded sixth in the pairs state championship tournament and made the quarterfinals.

Coconino's Scott Dendy and Greta Hannemann earned coach of the year honors, along with Payson's Desirae Huff.

Gilleland and Moseng were named to the section's first team, along with Coconino seniors Hope Williamson and Eiley Palmer. The Panthers duo went 6-5 in the regular season and reached the second round of the pairs tournament.

Eagles sophomore Sophie Krassner and senior teammate Fallon Peters landed on the second team, as well as Panthers sophomore Lucy Steigler.

Panthers senior Rhyen Hannemann, Eagles freshmen Peighton Killeen and Kaylee Wilson were honorable mentions.

Softball

The 4A Conference named its award winners for their efforts this season.

Coconino senior KodyLynn Watson and junior Alyssa Fockler were placed on the first team, and sophomores Kaitlyn Tso and Destiny Villas earned second-team nods.

The 2A softball teams have yet to be announced.