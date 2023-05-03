The top pairs from the Flagstaff and Coconino beach volleyball programs met similar ends to their respective spring seasons Tuesday at the Division II state championship tournament in Queen Creek.

The Coconino duo of seniors Eiley Palmer and Hope Williamson fell in the second round. They lost to Ashlyn Unruh and Zoe Yates of Chandler Prep, who were seeded No. 3, 21-5, 21-15.

Flagstaff senior Haylee Gilleland and Macie Moseng, seeded sixth in the bracket, won their second-round match over Valley Christian's Claire Gilbert and Kelsey Brooks, 21-15, 21-19. But in the third round, the Eagles duo also fell to Unruh and Yates, 21-11, 16-21, 15-11.

Gilleland and Moseng capped off their season with a record of 9-3, and the Panthers' duo finished their spring with a record of 6-5.

Softball

Panthers 9, Eagles 1

No. 14-seeded Flagstaff is a game away from elimination after dropping a 4A Conference state tournament game at sixth-seeded Paradise Honors in Surprise on Tuesday.

The Eagles (16-5, 9-3 Grand Canyon) tallied just three hits and struck out 15 times, as Paradise Honors senior pitcher Samara Romero dominated from the circle.

The Panthers led 6-0 after three innings. Flagstaff got its lone run on a sacrifice bunt from senior Reese Elliott that scored junior Gianna Baca in the top of the fourth inning.

The loss sets up a rivalry matchup between the Eagles and No. 7 Coconino Thursday at Coconino High School in an elimination game. Coconino fell 6-2 at No. 2 Greenway Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Griffins 5, Spartans 0

No. 15 Northland Prep Academy ended its season with a loss at No. 10 Glendale Prep Tuesday.

The Griffins won five singles matches, each in straight-sets, that ended the match before doubles needed to be played.

The Spartans finished the season with a record of 7-5 (7-4 Section Six).

Individuals bounced from tournament

Basis Flagstaff senior Jenna Crone reached the Division III singles bracket quarterfinals Sunday in Glendale. Crone was seeded No. 7, and fell 6-1, 6-1 to second-seeded Siona Vallabhaneni of Rancho Solano Prep.

Yeti sophomore Niya Crowder lost in the first round, as did Northland Prep Spartans junior Helena Gaviglio.

Basis Flagstaff seniors Abby Buckley and Sarah Buckley, seeded No. 6 in the D-III doubles tournament, fell in the first round of their bracket. Northland Prep junior Arushi Patel and sophomore Amelia Raab won their first-round match over Safford, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6, but were defeated in the second round.